Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

By Matthew Cooper
 3 days ago

Police investigating the death of a child have begun searching a garden after receiving information about the possible burial of human remains.

West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham , was not connected to the current occupants of the address.

The force said in a statement: “Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched.

“Two people, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect.

“Both have been charged for neglect and are on bail for the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child.”

Police said the male suspect had been remanded following his appearance at court, while the woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

The police statement added: “The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search but are not connected to the investigation.”

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

