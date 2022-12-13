ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months

By Christopher Rugaber
 3 days ago

Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are gradually cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending in December 2021. That was down from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown.

On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index rose just 0.1% in November, down from 0.4% in October.

Even with last month’s further easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed is set to boost its benchmark rate for a seventh time this year, a move that will further raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Economists have warned that in continuing to tighten credit to fight inflation, the Fed is likely to cause a recession next year.

Tuesday’s government report showed that inflation in November was slowed by less expensive gasoline, electricity and used cars, among other items.

Several trends have started to reduce price pressures, though they won’t likely be enough to bring overall inflation back down to levels that Americans were used to anytime soon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas has sunk from $5 a gallon in June to $3.26 as of Monday. Many supply chains have also unsnarled, helping reduce the costs of imported goods and parts. Prices for lumber, copper, wheat and other commodities have fallen steadily, which tends to lead to lower construction and food costs.

Shelter contributed the most to the index increase, as it rose by 0.6 per cent in the past month while the rent index increased 0.8 per cent.

To some economists and Fed officials, such figures are a sign of improvement, even though inflation remains far above the central bank’s annual 2% target and might not reach it until 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he is tracking price trends in three different categories to best understand the likely path of inflation: Goods, excluding volatile food and energy costs; housing, which includes rents and the cost of homeownership; and services excluding housing, such as auto insurance, pet services and education.

In a speech two weeks ago in Washington , Powell noted that there had been some progress in easing inflation in goods and housing but not so in most services. Physical goods like used cars, furniture, clothing and appliances have become steadily less expensive since the summer.

Used car prices, which had skyrocketed 45% in June 2021 compared with a year earlier, have fallen for most of this year.

Housing costs, which make up nearly a third of the consumer price index, are still rising. But real-time measures of apartment rents and home prices are starting to drop after having posted sizzling price acceleration at the height of the pandemic. Powell said those declines will likely emerge in government data next year and should help reduce overall inflation.

Still, services costs are likely to stay persistently high, Powell suggested. In part, that’s because sharp increases in wages are becoming a key contributor to inflation . Services companies, like hotels and restaurants, are particularly labor-intensive. And with average wages growing at a brisk 5%-6% a year, price pressures keep building in that sector of the economy.

Services businesses tend to pass on some of their higher labor costs to their customers by charging more, thereby perpetuating inflation. Higher pay also fuels more consumer spending, which allows companies to raise prices.

“We want wages to go up strongly,” Powell said, “but they’ve got to go up at a level that is consistent with 2% inflation over time.”

On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to raise its key short-term rate by a half-point, after four straight three-quarter-point increases. That would leave its benchmark rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years.

Economists expect the Fed to further slow its rate hikes next year, with quarter-point increases in February and March if inflation remains relatively subdued.

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven

Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves

The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports.President Joe Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve starting in March, bringing the stockpile to its lowest level since the 1980s. The purchase, to begin in January, will start to replenish the reserve and is likely to be followed by additional purchases, officials said.The Energy Department called the purchase...
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.Yet after two years as president, it's Joe Biden who is acting on those promises. He jokes that he's created an “infrastructure decade” after Trump merely managed a near parody of "infrastructure weeks." His legislative victories are not winning him votes from Trump loyalists or boosting his overall approval ratings. But they reflect a major pivot in how the government interacts with...
Warning poverty is putting 1.3 million people with health problems at greater risk from cold

More than 1 million people with health problems are at greater risk from the cold due to poverty, it has been warned. Ministers are being urged to extend help with energy bills for the most vulnerable beyond March after figures suggested that 1.3m people with heart and breathing problems could be at greater risk of death or hospitalisation.Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, compiled from the 2021 census, said that there were around 10.8 million people in the UK living in poverty. The proportion of people living with these conditions and living in poverty was “particularly high” in...
Rishi Sunak’s £150bn ‘stealth tax raid’ will cost families £5,000 each

Rishi Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years, it has emerged.Labour said the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds would cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.The party’s analysis of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasts revealed the staggering cost of the tax squeeze until 2028.The combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, according to OBR assessment of Mr Hunt’s...
Will 2023 be naughty or nice?

The traditional holiday question to children, “Have you been naughty or nice,” is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023.  As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges: inflation and recession. The big questions are: Will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so? Actually, we’ve already seen […] The post Will 2023 be naughty or nice? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
More than a quarter of people ‘expect to start 2023 in debt’

More than a quarter (26%) of people will be seeing in the new year in debt, a survey suggests.The types of debts covered included informal debts such as borrowing from friends or family, as well as credit card spending, overdrafts, loans or buy now pay later spending, according to the research from Tesco Bank.On average, people expect that it will take 21 months to pay back what they owe.Two-fifths (43%) of 18 to 34-year-olds expect to end 2022 with some debt.A third (33%) of people will be in debt because the cost-of-living crisis has added to their long term debts,...
The Independent

