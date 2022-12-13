ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County's growth and expansion continues; Montclair is still hot

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
Hello and welcome to the Building North Jersey newsletter. It's less than two weeks until Christmas and development across northern New Jersey is showing no signs of slowing.

The growth and expansion of Morris County continues. In Morris Plains, The American luxury apartments is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023.

Located at 1000 The American Road, The American features 125 luxury rental homes. Developer JMF Properties recently completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, with direct access to shops, restaurants and NJ Transit's Morris Plains train station.

Apartments located near public transportation are a draw for tenants who commute to New York City.

JMF and partners are also developing Morris Marketplace, with 140,000 square feet of retail space. Cedar Village is another JMF development, where a brand-new 7-Eleven with gas is situated near Lowe’s Home Improvement.

“We are happy to announce that The American will make its debut in early 2023, bringing an entirely new type of luxury housing to Morris Plains,” Joe Forgione, principal of JMF Properties said in a statement. “The American will feature an exceptional location near the train station and charming downtown shops and restaurants, which we were able to enhance by providing direct pedestrian access from The American Road to downtown Morris Plains, where no connection was previously available. In today’s market, with new-construction suburban rentals in high demand, we believe this will be a popular choice for Morris County renters, as well as an important asset for the Morris Plains community for many years to come.”

2023 New Jersey Realtors leadership named

New Jersey's leading real estate trade association has named new leaders as the new year looms.

During the annual Triple Play Realtor Convention and Trade Expo this month, New Jersey Realtors, the statewide trade association serving more than 65,000 members, named Nick Manis, of Monmouth County, as its 2023 president.

Also installed to the 2023 leadership team were president-elect Gloria Monks, first vice president Kathleen Morin, treasurer Gloria Siciliano and immediate past president Robert White.

"The year ahead will no doubt hold its challenges and, as leaders, we need to ask ourselves — are we leading with purpose? Are we getting in front of issues? And are we standing up for our members?" 2023 New Jersey Realtors President Nick Manis asked in a statement.

Manis was the New Jersey Realtors treasurer in 2018 and 2019, first vice president in 2021, president-elect in 2022, and three times held roles as a division officer. On the national level, he was the 2021 chair of the National Association of Realtors Federal Taxation Committee and has been a member of several additional national committees since 2009.

It's still hot in Montclair

The market may be cooling down. But Montclair remains an elusive place for buyers.

The volume of Montclair homes sold in the past 12 months declined 28% from 517 to 371, the lowest level since 2012, according to Rich Stanton of Stanton Realtors in Montclair.The driving force isn’t a lack of demand, but a lack of supply. As a result, prices have remained stable despite rising interest rates. Bidding wars remain common and average prices exceeded asking by 18% in November.The traditional lull in new listings during the holiday season will only add to the lack of inventory, Stanton said. There are 18 new listings on the market in November. Currently, about 20 single family homes are still on the market in Montclair.

As this is the holiday season, sellers are motivated to sell this time of the year. The spring market will bring new listings and a whole new market.

Happy holidays!

Mary Chao covers real estate and the Asian communities. Email mchao@northjersey.com.

