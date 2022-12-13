ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
UNADILLA, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Winning Take-5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store

Just in time for the holidays, a Take 5 player hit a winner at a Hudson Valley store, taking home $19,072.50.The winning ticket was sold in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 during the midday game at Alba Multi Service at 18 Main St., in Haverstraw.The winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-24, accord…
HAVERSTRAW, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley

Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

