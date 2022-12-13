Read full article on original website
BOLO Leads To Lower Hudson Valley Arrest of Wanted NJ Man
New York State Troopers were involved in a pursuit earlier this week that resulted in the arrest of a wanted New Jersey man in connection with an armed robbery. Wanted New Jersey Man Arrested in Hudson Valley, New York. A press release from the New York State Troopers 'Troop T...
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Man Wanted For Hudson Valley Armed Robbery Nabbed After Parkway Chase, Police Say
A man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway.The incident started in Rockland County around 9:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Clarkstown.New York State Police were advised to be on the lookout for a vehi…
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say
An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
Transient Who Killed College Dad In Hudson Valley Hotel Lobby Hit With New Charges, DA Says
A transient who allegedly shot and killed a college dad from Long Island at a Hudson Valley hotel and attempted to kill a hotel employee while firing indiscriminately in the lobby has been hit with additional charges.The incident involving Roy Johnson, age 35, took place in Dutchess County at the C…
Hudson Valley Street Gang Member Sentenced For 2016 Murder, Racketeering
The last of three gang members charged in the death of a Hudson Valley teen has been sentenced to prison.Dutchess County resident Dimetri Moseley, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, a member of the "Uptown" gang, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern Dist…
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Suspects Who Stole Catalytic Converters From Garrison Train Station Caught, Police Say
A duo who stole catalytic converters from a train station in the Hudson Valley have been caught, police said. On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, police in Putnam County received two reports from people who had their catalytic converters stolen at the Garrison Train Station, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Winning Take-5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store
Just in time for the holidays, a Take 5 player hit a winner at a Hudson Valley store, taking home $19,072.50.The winning ticket was sold in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 during the midday game at Alba Multi Service at 18 Main St., in Haverstraw.The winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-24, accord…
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Report Of Woman Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley Under Investigation
A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the departme…
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
