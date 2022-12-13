ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Is Considering Significant Rule Change

Troy Vincent, the NFL's VP of Football Operations, made an interesting remark Wednesday regarding potential rule changes.  In a message relayed by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Vincent said league owners would review the protocol for hits on defenseless players.  "This would be ...
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Athlon Sports

New York Jets Made Surprising Roster Cut On Thursday

Following a four-game winning streak in the month of October, the New York Jets sat at 5-2 and within striking distance of the division-leading Buffalo Bills.  Fast forward nearly two months later, and the Jets are now on the outside-looking-in to the AFC playoff race. Losers of three of their ...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...

