FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Odell Beckham Jr. could have change of plans?
Odell Beckham Jr. has met with several teams in recent weeks, and it appeared he was getting closer to signing with a contender for the stretch run. That may no longer be the plan. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that there is a belief among NFL teams that Beckham...
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?
Vote in this week's Buffalo Kickoff Live poll.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Report: NFL Is Considering Significant Rule Change
Troy Vincent, the NFL's VP of Football Operations, made an interesting remark Wednesday regarding potential rule changes. In a message relayed by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Vincent said league owners would review the protocol for hits on defenseless players. "This would be ...
A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh
Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
NFL fans thought Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel wasn't familiar with snow after answer about miserable Buffalo weather
While it’s unlike the catastrophic storm that displaced a game earlier this season, the current Buffalo forecast this weekend calls for a solid amount of snow. That could prove problematic for the Miami Dolphins as they get set to take on the rival Buffalo Bills in a pivotal AFC East game.
atozsports.com
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
New York Jets Made Surprising Roster Cut On Thursday
Following a four-game winning streak in the month of October, the New York Jets sat at 5-2 and within striking distance of the division-leading Buffalo Bills. Fast forward nearly two months later, and the Jets are now on the outside-looking-in to the AFC playoff race. Losers of three of their ...
Planning for a possible snowy Saturday Bills prime-time game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With significant lake effect snow set to come our way for the weekend, especially around the time of the Bills game in Orchard Park, planning is underway for the response of highway crews and police agencies especially in the Southtowns. Obviously it's all clear around...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and WR Davante Adams discusses it.
NFL Predictions: Week 15 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 15 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
From 2018 to 2020, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was a fixture in the league. Hauling in at least 20 receptions per year for Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos, the Penn State product appeared to have a promising future. But injuries derailed Hamilton's progress, as a torn ACL resulted in the end ...
