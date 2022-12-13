Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police

Marcos Cabrera Photo Credit: Facebook

A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said.

Family members shared their deep loss and despair on Facebook. Elisa C Minissale wrote: "I am completely heartbroken. 💔 I lost my brother Marcos Cabrera today in a tragic car accident. The world feels so empty without my "Broski", my protector, my best friend."

Preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor-trailer and a Ford Fiesta were traveling toward the toll plaza to enter the NJ Turnpike. Prior to the toll plaza, the Ford struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, State Police said.

As a result, the driver of the Ford, Cabrera, sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

