radionwtn.com
UT President Shares Personal History With UTM Grads
MARTIN, Tenn. – Randy Boyd has traveled widely and seen many things, so he used three stories from his personal experiences to advise graduates during his commencement address Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The University of Tennessee System president spoke to 391 graduating seniors in person while others watched the ceremonies live online via Facebook and YouTube.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges and...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Teachers Ready For Holidays
Union City, Tenn.–The “Penthouse Elves” (second-floor teachers) dressed up and posed for the final week of school. From left: Daniel Johnston, Lane Akers, Donya Angel, Geneva Storey, Mitchell Williamson, David Libby, Glen Marshall, John Buchanan, Matthew Pickard, and Suzanne Hill. (Lauren Kendall photo).
radionwtn.com
Judge Cunningham Awarded Honorary Doctorate
Murray, Ky.–Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham was awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University, receiving a Doctor of Laws as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. “We were honored to confer an honorary doctorate to Justice Bill Cunningham...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
radionwtn.com
Reba Minyard
Mrs. Reba Minyard, 81, of Union City, passed away Thursday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. There will be no services held at this time. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Luke Brown Signs With Arkansas Razorbacks
Paris, Tenn.–A big congratulations to Henry County Patriot Luke Brown, who signed to play football with the Arkansas Razorbacks at a signing ceremony held at the Henry County High School. Brown’s parents are Gordy and Jennifer. A ‘Big Red’ congratulations to Luke. (Lance Pierce photo).
wvlt.tv
2023 State of Education in Tennessee report released
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an organization called State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) shared a state of education report for Tennessee outlining three priorities for the 2023 school year. The three priority areas for the state to work on for the next school year are advancing high-quality instruction...
radionwtn.com
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Jan was born Friday, December 28, 1945, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to the late Edward Starr Retlick and the late Dorothy Henritta Forslund Retlick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Timothy “Timmy” (Holly) Mayhew; her stepdaughter: Tara Roe Danielson; three sisters: Sally Clements, Geraldine Retlick, and Barbara Retlick; and one brother: Gerald Retlick.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Football’s John Ford Named AP FCS All-American
MARTIN, Tenn. – Reigning Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and University of Tennessee at Martin football standout John H. Ford II added to his decorated list of achievements after being named to The Associate Press FCS All-America third team presented by Regions Bank. Ford concluded his...
radionwtn.com
Brenda Joyce Magee
Brenda Joyce Magee, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Brenda was born Tuesday, August 6, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to Russell Mathenie and Maudean Wilkinson Mathenie, who both preceded her in death. She was also preced in death by a brother: Kenneth E. Gwinn in 2006.
radionwtn.com
Dennille Johnson
Dennille Johnson, 45, Cottage Grove, Tennesse, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, January 19, 1977, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles Curtis Blakemore, who preceded him in death, and Barbara Ann Johnson, of Cottage Grove. Dennille was affectionally known as “House” by close...
radionwtn.com
Two New CASA Advocates Sworn In
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder swears in two of the newest advocates for the county’s CASA program: Missy Hamilton and Robin Walker. Missy Hamilton is a Henry County Commissioner and now is CASA Volunteer Coordinator. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. (CASA photo).
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
radionwtn.com
Lois Lewis
Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers
Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Women’s Basketball Bounces Back With Big Road Win Over South Dakota
VERMILLION, SD – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball capped off its stay in the state of South Dakota with a gutsy 67-61 road victory at the University of South Dakota to improve to 2-1 on the team’s current six game road trip. The Skyhawks...
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
WSMV
More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in the last two years. Images also show refrigerators filled with ramen and other junk food, which is their only option to eat at times.
