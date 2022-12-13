ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

radionwtn.com

UT President Shares Personal History With UTM Grads

MARTIN, Tenn. – Randy Boyd has traveled widely and seen many things, so he used three stories from his personal experiences to advise graduates during his commencement address Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The University of Tennessee System president spoke to 391 graduating seniors in person while others watched the ceremonies live online via Facebook and YouTube.
MARTIN, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges and...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Obion County Teachers Ready For Holidays

Union City, Tenn.–The “Penthouse Elves” (second-floor teachers) dressed up and posed for the final week of school. From left: Daniel Johnston, Lane Akers, Donya Angel, Geneva Storey, Mitchell Williamson, David Libby, Glen Marshall, John Buchanan, Matthew Pickard, and Suzanne Hill. (Lauren Kendall photo).
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Judge Cunningham Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Murray, Ky.–Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham was awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University, receiving a Doctor of Laws as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. “We were honored to confer an honorary doctorate to Justice Bill Cunningham...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Reba Minyard

Mrs. Reba Minyard, 81, of Union City, passed away Thursday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. There will be no services held at this time. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Luke Brown Signs With Arkansas Razorbacks

Paris, Tenn.–A big congratulations to Henry County Patriot Luke Brown, who signed to play football with the Arkansas Razorbacks at a signing ceremony held at the Henry County High School. Brown’s parents are Gordy and Jennifer. A ‘Big Red’ congratulations to Luke. (Lance Pierce photo).
PARIS, TN
wvlt.tv

2023 State of Education in Tennessee report released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an organization called State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) shared a state of education report for Tennessee outlining three priorities for the 2023 school year. The three priority areas for the state to work on for the next school year are advancing high-quality instruction...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson

Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Jan was born Friday, December 28, 1945, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to the late Edward Starr Retlick and the late Dorothy Henritta Forslund Retlick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Timothy “Timmy” (Holly) Mayhew; her stepdaughter: Tara Roe Danielson; three sisters: Sally Clements, Geraldine Retlick, and Barbara Retlick; and one brother: Gerald Retlick.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Football’s John Ford Named AP FCS All-American

MARTIN, Tenn. – Reigning Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and University of Tennessee at Martin football standout John H. Ford II added to his decorated list of achievements after being named to The Associate Press FCS All-America third team presented by Regions Bank. Ford concluded his...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Brenda Joyce Magee

Brenda Joyce Magee, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Brenda was born Tuesday, August 6, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to Russell Mathenie and Maudean Wilkinson Mathenie, who both preceded her in death. She was also preced in death by a brother: Kenneth E. Gwinn in 2006.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Dennille Johnson

Dennille Johnson, 45, Cottage Grove, Tennesse, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, January 19, 1977, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles Curtis Blakemore, who preceded him in death, and Barbara Ann Johnson, of Cottage Grove. Dennille was affectionally known as “House” by close...
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
radionwtn.com

Two New CASA Advocates Sworn In

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder swears in two of the newest advocates for the county’s CASA program: Missy Hamilton and Robin Walker. Missy Hamilton is a Henry County Commissioner and now is CASA Volunteer Coordinator. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. (CASA photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says

HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Lois Lewis

Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers

Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
MAYFIELD, KY
WSMV

More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in the last two years. Images also show refrigerators filled with ramen and other junk food, which is their only option to eat at times.
TENNESSEE STATE

