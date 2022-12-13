Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Related
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
WRAL
Father of 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run desperate for closure; Police offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was attempting...
jocoreport.com
Report: Pair Linked To Light Bar Theft
KENLY – Aaron Edward Jones, age 30, of Crockers Nub Road, Middlesex and Jerry Paul Moore Jr., age 40, of Bizzell Grove Church Road, Princeton were arrested this week after being linked by law enforcement to a shoplifting incident reported October 21, 2022. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took...
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
cbs17
Man arrested, accused of raping a child in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police announced Thursday that they arrested a man accused of raping a child. On Monday, officers said they arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker, of Scotland Neck. It came after they said they received information about a possible rape of a child...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police investigating after man ‘accidentally’ shot multiple times
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a reported accidental shooting in which a Roanoke Rapids man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to Rebecca Street in regards to shots being fired and people in a white sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said.
cbs17
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in North Carolina, police say
Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles of Hillsborough, was involved in "similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties."
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
Police: Man confesses to shooting that left 2 dead, 2 children in cold car
Rocky Mount police say a man has confessed to shooting a man and a pregnant woman in front of her children and leaving them inside a car parked outside Barnhill Construction. The two toddlers, who were not hurt, were found in the car with the bodies of Devone Brown and their mother, Destiny Wiggins.
Comments / 0