Italian driver who caused death of five people including his son is jailed

An Italian tourist who caused the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in Scotland has been jailed for three years.

Alfredo Ciociola, 50, was driving a minibus which drifted into oncoming traffic on the A96 between Huntly and Keith in Moray and collided with a car on July 26, 2018.

Three people who were in the car: Audrey Appleby, 70; Edward Reid, 63; and Evalyn Collie, 69; died, as did Ciociola’s four-year-old son Lorenzo and Frances Saliba, 63, who were passengers in the minibus.

Ciociola was found guilty of causing death by careless driving last month following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 50-year-old was jailed for three years when he was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

He was also disqualified from driving in the UK for 10 years.

Prosecutors pursued Ciociola’s extradition from Sicily after he did not appear for trial in August 2021. He contested this but was eventually returned to Scotland this year.

David Green, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: “This case shows the truly tragic consequences of careless and criminal driving and the devastating effect it has on so many lives.

My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died as they try to cope with such terrible loss

“Alfredo Ciociola’s refusal to come back to Scotland to face the consequences of his actions earlier caused those affected more distress.

“I would like to thank the police, our international co-operation unit and Italian authorities for their co-operation and commitment to the effective and fair administration of justice.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died as they try to cope with such terrible loss.”

Five people were injured in the crash, including Ciociola.

Prosecutors said Ciociola had hired a white Fiat Talento nine-seater minibus to drive from Edinburgh to Inverness with his partner Concetta, his sons Lorenzo and Frederico, his friend Francesco and his partner, Frances.

At about 11.50pm near the Drummuir junction, he drifted into the southbound lane directly in front of Morag Smith’s orange Nissan X-Trail.

Ms Smith had been driving back from a line dancing club with her friends Mr Reid, Ms Collie and Ms Appleby when the crash occurred.

She welcomed the prison sentence handed down to Ciociola.

She said: “Although I am surprised by the sentence I welcome it.

“However, it is also strange because in reality the damage is done and the length of time Ciociola spends behind bars makes no real impact on my day-to-day life.

“I now just want to get on with rebuilding some kind of future.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox