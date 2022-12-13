ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqzf0_0jgtrr7F00

Mike Leach, one of the most colorful coaches in college football, is dead at 61.

Leach, the head coach of Mississippi State, had been listed in critical condition earlier Monday after reportedly sustaining a massive heart attack . Reports of Leach suffering a severe medical issue first surfaced on Sunday afternoon as the college football world prayed for the innovative coach.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world.  Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mM2i_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach on Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images

Leach had coached Mississippi State since 2020. Prior to that, he coached Washington State from 2012-19 and Texas Tech from 2000-09. He was the Big 12 coach of the year in 2008 and the Pac-12 coach of the year in 2015 and 2018. Leach had a 158-107 career record, including 8-9 in bowl games.

Leach was known as an offensive guru who coined the phrase “air raid” offense.

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative ‘air raid’ offense changed the game,” Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum said. “Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

Previous 1 of 6 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIkIb_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach with quarterback Will Rogers during a win over Ole Miss on Nov. 24, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoGlw_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach after a Holiday Bowl win with Texas Tech in 2004.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qBbK_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach after a Gator Bowl win in 2008.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FZWB_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach at a Washington State press conference in 2016.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4yhP_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach talks with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEc2X_0jgtrr7F00
Mike Leach on the Mississippi State sidelines
Getty Images

“Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.”

Leach is survived by his wife wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten. Leach was the oldest of six siblings and was raised in Wyoming.

Leach was known for a dry wit, where people would want to hear him talk about hating candy corn or owning a pet raccoon or advising engaged couples to elope instead of throwing a lavish wedding . He was particularly fond of pirates, and collected their memorabilia, and generally knowledgeable of American history.

“Truly saddened by the death of a good friend and special man,” legendary former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder tweeted on Monday night , albeit a little prematurely. “Mike Leach will always remain special in my heart and the hearts of many. Not only a unique and talented coach, but one who taught life lessons to so many young men whose lives he changed for the better. Rest In Peace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUJz1_0jgtrr7F00
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Nov. 24, 2022.
Patrick Green/Cal Sport Media/Si
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPGAI_0jgtrr7F00
Mississippi State says goodbye to Mike Leach
Mississippi State University

Mississippi State is scheduled to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named the interim coach once Leach was hospitalized.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy