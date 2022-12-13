Read full article on original website
Related
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors
Even though Tom Brady was expected to retire following this season, things have changed in his life, and “all options are on the table” for his future plans, including a potential return to the NFL next season. With Brady set to become a free agent this offseason, some are even speculating that the seven-time Super Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’
TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
Extent of Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury revealed
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NECN
Patriots' Broken Offense a Byproduct of Team's Poor Josh McDaniels Succession Plan
Curran: Patriots' broken offense can be traced back to McDaniels' exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Here. Enjoy this seasonal metaphor. Your brilliantly reliable heating system stops working. After years of stress-free, thought-free, toasty warmth, it needs replacing. You understand. You appreciated its service, but you know it’s time....
CBS Sports
Steph Curry's injury should worry the Warriors, plus the World Cup final is set
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Two countries have repeated as World Cup champions: Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is one match away from joining that very exclusive group. Les Bleus beat Morocco, 2-0, in a highly entertaining semifinal and will face...
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Are Now Dealing With Another Key Absence
The Arizona Cardinals have had a season that has been largely riddled with injuries. Between marquee defensive players, and offensive stars, including their franchise quarterback, the Cardinals have found themselves in rough shape. Last night, we learned about a new development within the Cardinals organization. For an indeterminate amount of...
NECN
Linus Ullmark Is Bruins' MVP, Vezina Trophy Favorite Two Months Into Season
Where would the Bruins be without early Vezina favorite Linus Ullmark? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Why are the Boston Bruins the best team in the NHL through the first two months of the 2022-23 season?. There isn't one particular reason or player responsible for the league-leading 23-4-2 record....
Comments / 0