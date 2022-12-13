ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvP6P_0jgtqzHg00

(NEXSTAR) – As with any virus, the symptoms of COVID have changed, and a new study shows they have, again, changed slightly.

Virus symptoms can change for a number of reasons, like vaccines and new variants. When the BA.5 omicron subvariant became the dominant strain in the U.S., for example, COVID patients began reporting extreme fatigue more often and loss of taste or smell less.

The new symptoms are tied to new dominant subvariants – BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now comprise the majority of cases reported in the U.S., according to the CDC .

Possible tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community

The ZOE Health Study — a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE — shared an updated list of the top COVID symptoms currently being reported by its participants last week.

Reviewing data from COVID-positive study participants for the 30 days prior to December 5, researchers found a sore throat was the most frequently reported symptom, followed by a runny nose and a blocked nose.

Here are the top 10 reported COVID symptoms noted in the ZOE Healthy Study since early November:

  1. Sore throat
  2. Runny nose
  3. Block nose
  4. Sneezing
  5. Coughing without phlegm
  6. Headache
  7. Coughing with phlegm
  8. Hoarse voice
  9. Muscle aches and pains
  10. Altered sense of smell

With the exception of sneezing and hoarse voice, all of these symptoms have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, CDC data shows . Notably missing from this list compared to current CDC guidelines are the gastrointestinal-related symptoms of diarrhea and nausea or vomiting and some “traditional” symptoms: loss of smell, shortness of breath, and fever.

According to ZOE, the traditional symptoms have been reported less frequently among recent COVID patients. In an October report, ZOE listed fever as a commonly-reported symptom for unvaccinated COVID patients. A recent breakdown of symptoms based on vaccination status was not immediately available.

OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere

These COVID symptoms are also similar to those of the flu and RSV . All three respiratory viruses – currently prevalent in the U.S., causing a ‘tripledemic’ – have overlapping symptoms, with some variation. A chart from the Children’s National Hospital recently compared the symptoms associated with COVID, the flu, and RSV at a glance.

The severity of symptoms can vary from person to person, and methods of treatment depend on the virus. While examining your symptoms is a good place to start, doctors recommend getting tested to help inform next steps.

Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
CBS Miami

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according to the agency's weekly estimates. More than 5% of infections in the regions spanning New Jersey through Maine are linked to XBB, in this week's "Nowcast" from the CDC.XBB is behind a vast swath of infections across some South Asian countries and has made up an increasing share of reported virus...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
foodsafetynews.com

Sick worker likely caused large norovirus donut outbreak, finds study

The source of a norovirus outbreak that affected more than 200 people in an Australian state was likely an ill food handler, according to researchers. In November 2021, the Australian Capital Territory Department of Health (ACT Health) was told by the owner of a food outlet about a report of illness among 11 people following the consumption of donuts. The bakery primarily sold donuts made onsite.
natureworldnews.com

Two Common Medications Used by Veterinarians To Treat Parasites Will Work Against Bed Bugs

According to a recent study from North Carolina State University, two common drugs used by veterinarians to treat parasites may be effective against bed bugs, with one showing particularly strong potential. The study focused on the drugs in the context of controlling resurgent bed bug populations on poultry farms. Common...
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy