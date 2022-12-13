ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Dec. 16 morning forecast

Chilly? Yes. Anything else? No. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we should have an easy weekend ahead. The only real chance for precipitation over the next few days will be some rain Monday.
DALLAS, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy