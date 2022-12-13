Read full article on original website
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
National Weather Service identifies 14 tornadoes in North Texas
Crews from the National Weather Service spent Wednesday surveying damage from Tuesday’s severe weather in North Texas. They identified 14 tornadoes and expected to find evidence of more Thursday.
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Dallas Weather: Dec. 16 morning forecast
Chilly? Yes. Anything else? No. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we should have an easy weekend ahead. The only real chance for precipitation over the next few days will be some rain Monday.
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Severe storms leave trail of debris in Grapevine
A possible tornado touched down in Grapevine early Tuesday morning. A shopper inside of a Sam's Club describes what it was like when the roof of the store collapsed.
