Kalispell, MT

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crash in Flathead Co. leaves 73-year-old dead

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Whitefish on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a southbound Toyota in the center lane on Highway 93 attempted to turn left into a private access in front of northbound traffic. A northbound Dodge Ram swerved...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Yahoo Sports

Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge

Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month. Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022

A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
MISSOULA, MT
Yahoo Sports

Restaurateur charged following spate of thefts

Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.
KALISPELL, MT

