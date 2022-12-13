ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Johnstonian News

Will 2023 be naughty or nice?

The traditional holiday question to children, "Have you been naughty or nice," is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023.  As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges: inflation and recession. The big questions are: Will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so? Actually, we've already seen […]
The Associated Press

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy...

