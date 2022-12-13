Read full article on original website
Related
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Republicans respond after 'Twitter Files 6' reveals FBI flagged users and tweets: 'A lot to answer for'
Republican lawmakers including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and others have responded after the latest Twitter Files alleged coordination between the intel community and Twitter.
Will 2023 be naughty or nice?
The traditional holiday question to children, “Have you been naughty or nice,” is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges: inflation and recession. The big questions are: Will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so? Actually, we’ve already seen […] The post Will 2023 be naughty or nice? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds
BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy...
Comments / 0