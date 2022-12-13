ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, NE

KETV.com

Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Food Bank for the Heartland sees Scoular employees volunteering

OMAHA, Neb. — It's not your typical lunch break. "Everybody gets engaged and has a lot of fun doing it. You can really hear it with the team back here," said Paul Maass, chief executive officer at Scoular. Taking a step away from the computer, Scoular employees stood shoulder...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'All need a breather': Child care options limited as sicknesses spread

OMAHA, Neb. — In November, Marisa LaCombe’s child care provider handed her a notice. It informed the mom of two that the daycare would close for good. "I've been to nine places,” LaCombe said. “Searching, trying to figure out, OK, are they a good fit or are they, you know, reasonable? Are they on the way? All that stuff."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police

FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program

OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

VIDEO: Downtown Omaha resembles a snow globe as flurries fall across the area

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday's snow created a winter wonderland in downtown Omaha. The Gene Leahy Mall and the Riverfront resembled a snow globe as flurries fell across the metro. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Omaha nonprofit group aiming to help migrants seeking asylum

OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha couple said a Texas shelter housing migrants reached out to them, saying they were overwhelmed. That led Tom Hoarty and Margaret Hoarty to start a nonprofit group giving migrants a safe stop in Omaha as they travel to different destinations. "In 2019, Margaret and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

House fire that sent family of 6 to hospital caused by unattended candle

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire that sent a family of six to the hospital was caused by an unattended candle, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street, before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Supply chain holding up car parts as winter crashes begin

OMAHA, Neb. — 'Tis the season for slick roads and sliding cars, as the Omaha metro area is seeing multiple crashes amid winter's first dose of severe weather. "We've seen quite a bit of slipping already," Ricky Tran, the general manager of Kaizen Collision Center, said. Crashes are leaving...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE

