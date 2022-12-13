Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
KETV.com
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
KETV.com
Food Bank for the Heartland sees Scoular employees volunteering
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not your typical lunch break. "Everybody gets engaged and has a lot of fun doing it. You can really hear it with the team back here," said Paul Maass, chief executive officer at Scoular. Taking a step away from the computer, Scoular employees stood shoulder...
KETV.com
'We're serving a lot more': Open Door Mission, Siena Francis House receive holiday donations
OMAHA, Neb. — At the Open Door Mission, volunteers from Nebraska Medicine are stocking toys for babies, boys and girls for the annual Toy and Joy workshop. Shelves are stocked, but empty out fast. Open Door Mission chief community relations officer Amy Harvey says they're seeing a record-breaking amount of families who are trying to make ends meet.
KETV.com
'One of the best parts of our job': Kids, Omaha police officers shop for Christmas gifts
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas came early for some kids in Omaha Wednesday night. They got to pick out their gifts, shopping alongside Omaha police officers. But the first responders say this is about more than presents. Going up and down aisles inside this Target, more than a dozen kids...
KETV.com
'All need a breather': Child care options limited as sicknesses spread
OMAHA, Neb. — In November, Marisa LaCombe’s child care provider handed her a notice. It informed the mom of two that the daycare would close for good. "I've been to nine places,” LaCombe said. “Searching, trying to figure out, OK, are they a good fit or are they, you know, reasonable? Are they on the way? All that stuff."
KETV.com
Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police
FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
KETV.com
Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program
OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
KETV.com
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
KETV.com
VIDEO: Downtown Omaha resembles a snow globe as flurries fall across the area
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday's snow created a winter wonderland in downtown Omaha. The Gene Leahy Mall and the Riverfront resembled a snow globe as flurries fell across the metro. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
New Omaha nonprofit group aiming to help migrants seeking asylum
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha couple said a Texas shelter housing migrants reached out to them, saying they were overwhelmed. That led Tom Hoarty and Margaret Hoarty to start a nonprofit group giving migrants a safe stop in Omaha as they travel to different destinations. "In 2019, Margaret and...
KETV.com
House fire that sent family of 6 to hospital caused by unattended candle
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire that sent a family of six to the hospital was caused by an unattended candle, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street, before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house.
KETV.com
Omaha landmark to be featured on United States Postal Service stamp for 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that a famous Omaha landmark will be featured on a postage stamp for 2023. The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps from the Postal Service. According to the postal service, the...
KETV.com
Supply chain holding up car parts as winter crashes begin
OMAHA, Neb. — 'Tis the season for slick roads and sliding cars, as the Omaha metro area is seeing multiple crashes amid winter's first dose of severe weather. "We've seen quite a bit of slipping already," Ricky Tran, the general manager of Kaizen Collision Center, said. Crashes are leaving...
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
Papillion police officer hospitalized Thursday after dog bites her multiple times
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion police officer is hospitalized Thursday after a dog bit her multiple times while she was responding to a call. The Papillion Police Department said the officer was performing a well-being check at a residence, located near Hickory Hill Road and Lexington Lane, around 11:26 a.m.
KETV.com
Light snow expected to fall in Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is expected to hit the Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Less than 1 inch of snow is projected, which along with 30-40 mph wind gusts, could impact the morning commute. Flurries could start to move in by Wednesday evening. Then, bursts...
KETV.com
Bellevue family hoping security footage leads to capture of decoration thief
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue family is asking for help, and seeking answers, after one of their Christmas inflatables was stolen from their front yard. April and Chris Rivas have all of their decorative inflatables set to a timer. On Monday, when their newest one was deflated, it was stolen out of their front yard.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
