OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire that sent a family of six to the hospital was caused by an unattended candle, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street, before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO