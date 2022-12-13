Rhode Island man dies in Stonington I-95 motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday night.

State police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 91 in Stonington just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle traveled off into the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Rashaad M. Carter of Charlestown, Rhode Island, died due to his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

