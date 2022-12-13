Rhode Island man dies in Stonington I-95 motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday night.
State police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 91 in Stonington just after 11:30 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle traveled off into the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail.
The man, identified as 55-year-old Rashaad M. Carter of Charlestown, Rhode Island, died due to his injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
