Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO