Flathead Beacon
Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum
The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Yahoo Sports
Sentencing continued for woman accused of bilking donors with fake cancer diagnosis
Dec. 16—Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht pushed off Thursday the sentencing of a Kalispell woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in donations while posing as a cancer patient. Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, entered an Alford plea to a felony theft charge in August after reaching...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
Yahoo Sports
State working with Lakeside area alpine coaster developers on traffic solutions
Dec. 15—Amid strident opposition from nearby residents, the Montana Department of Transportation is working with developers of an alpine coaster in the Lakeside area to find traffic mitigation solutions in anticipation of constructing the attraction on a busy U.S. 93. Already a priority in the Lakeside area, traffic safety...
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Lake Co. approves resolution of intent to withdraw from Public Law 280
Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from public law 280 during a public meeting Monday morning.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Residence Activity
Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
Yahoo Sports
Passenger killed in two-vehicle wreck
Dec. 16—A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 93 south of Whitefish on Dec. 14 left one passenger dead, officials said. The collision occurred about 2:26 p.m. at mile marker 123 after the driver of a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left into a business located a little north of Hodgson Road. A Dodge pickup headed northbound struck the passenger side of the Tundra, officials with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
Yahoo Sports
Restaurateur charged following spate of thefts
Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.
Flathead Sheriff's Office patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver
A Flathead Co. Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Somers Monday night.
Yahoo Sports
Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge
Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month. Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.
