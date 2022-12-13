ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead Beacon

Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Residence Activity

Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Yahoo Sports

Passenger killed in two-vehicle wreck

Dec. 16—A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 93 south of Whitefish on Dec. 14 left one passenger dead, officials said. The collision occurred about 2:26 p.m. at mile marker 123 after the driver of a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left into a business located a little north of Hodgson Road. A Dodge pickup headed northbound struck the passenger side of the Tundra, officials with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
WHITEFISH, MT
Yahoo Sports

Restaurateur charged following spate of thefts

Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge

Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month. Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

