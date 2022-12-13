ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation

By Avery Van Etten, Kayla Schmidt
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg are gearing up for a surprise — a room in the building has gotten a facelift.

The $20,000 makeover of the teen room was handled by local Aaron’s associates at the club in one big work day on Monday, and it will be revealed on Tuesday afternoon. The teens have not seen the space in weeks since it was closed for the refresh.

The changes include new TVs, computers, video game consoles, couches, tables, and more.

The Boys & Girls Club hopes the project will help boost membership and provide teens with a healthy environment to thrive.

“We feel this is going to inspire our teens to come in in droves,” said Mark Hawthorne, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg. Hawthorne said the room used to serve about 20 kids, and now it can accommodate closer to 40 or 50.

