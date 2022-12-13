Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got the Intercontinental title match when Gunther defends the belt against Ricochet, they had a pretty good match when Gunther won the belt a few months back and now it’s time for the rematch. Also we’re getting a triple threat tag team match when Legado del Fantasma, Hit Row, and the Viking Raiders will all square off. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan will be getting a crack at the women’s tag team titles as well, because that division clearly needs to exist. Our Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since War Games tonight, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continuing after their interaction last week. Do keep in mind though, this is a double set of events as next week is close to Christmas so they’re taping next weeks episode tonight. Whenever we get these it feels like one of them is stuffed with filler, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s this episode or next weeks. But anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

