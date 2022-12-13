Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown after Friday’s show, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per No DQ:. * Gauntlet Match: Raquel Rodriguez won def. Emma, Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, & Tegan Nox to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey. Baszler was a surprise final entrant.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Double Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select has a few notes ahead of tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Chicago, which could be minor spoilers. * Bray Wyatt is expected to appear on both episodes tonight. * There is a Miracle on 34th street fight planned for next week’s episode. * WWE has brought...
411mania.com
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
411mania.com
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
411mania.com
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
411mania.com
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday that Becky Lynch will battle Bayley on Monday’s show during an ad on Smackdown. The updated card for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:. * Winner Takes All...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got the Intercontinental title match when Gunther defends the belt against Ricochet, they had a pretty good match when Gunther won the belt a few months back and now it’s time for the rematch. Also we’re getting a triple threat tag team match when Legado del Fantasma, Hit Row, and the Viking Raiders will all square off. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan will be getting a crack at the women’s tag team titles as well, because that division clearly needs to exist. Our Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since War Games tonight, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continuing after their interaction last week. Do keep in mind though, this is a double set of events as next week is close to Christmas so they’re taping next weeks episode tonight. Whenever we get these it feels like one of them is stuffed with filler, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s this episode or next weeks. But anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Road Dogg Comments on Randy Orton’s Injury Status
– During the latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently out due to a back injury. During the podcast, Road Dogg noted that while he has spoken to Orton, he said it wasn’t about Orton’s injury, and he said it was “something I shouldn’t mention on the air” (WrestlingInc.com).
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.14.22
It’s time for Winter Is Coming and in this case that means a pair of big matches. First up, we have the battle for the World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with Ricky Starks challenging MJF. Other than that, it’s the fourth match in the best of seven series between the Elite and the Death Triangle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Talks About His Off-Camera History With Drew McIntyre
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Karrion Kross made a point to mention how much support he received from Drew McIntyre after Kross’ WWE release last year. He also credited McIntyre’s talent as a co-worker and expressed his appreciation for his abilities. You can read a few highlights from Kross and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
Comments / 0