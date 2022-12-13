ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge

Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month. Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Yahoo Sports

Restaurateur charged following spate of thefts

Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Man arrested after attempted break-in in Kalispell

Dec. 13—Police arrested a man last week who allegedly tried to break into the Kalispell home of a family he had previously threatened to kill. Prosecutors filed felony attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges against Seth Michael Musick, 27, following his Dec. 5 arrest. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson is scheduled for Jan. 5.
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Passenger killed in two-vehicle wreck

Dec. 16—A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 93 south of Whitefish on Dec. 14 left one passenger dead, officials said. The collision occurred about 2:26 p.m. at mile marker 123 after the driver of a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left into a business located a little north of Hodgson Road. A Dodge pickup headed northbound struck the passenger side of the Tundra, officials with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County District Court actions

The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Grist

Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy