Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge
Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month. Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.
Yahoo Sports
Restaurateur charged following spate of thefts
Dec. 14—A local chef and restaurateur faces a felony charge after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in retail goods from an area big box retailer earlier this year. Brian Paul Scotti-Belli, 44, pleaded not guilty to a single count of theft in Flathead County District Court last week. His Dec. 8 arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson came nearly a month after he posted a commercial bond of $10,000 to secure his release and nearly eight months after a store manager at a popular hobby supply retailer contacted authorities, according to court documents.
Yahoo Sports
Man arrested after attempted break-in in Kalispell
Dec. 13—Police arrested a man last week who allegedly tried to break into the Kalispell home of a family he had previously threatened to kill. Prosecutors filed felony attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges against Seth Michael Musick, 27, following his Dec. 5 arrest. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Yahoo Sports
Sentencing continued for woman accused of bilking donors with fake cancer diagnosis
Dec. 16—Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht pushed off Thursday the sentencing of a Kalispell woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in donations while posing as a cancer patient. Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, entered an Alford plea to a felony theft charge in August after reaching...
Yahoo Sports
Passenger killed in two-vehicle wreck
Dec. 16—A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 93 south of Whitefish on Dec. 14 left one passenger dead, officials said. The collision occurred about 2:26 p.m. at mile marker 123 after the driver of a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left into a business located a little north of Hodgson Road. A Dodge pickup headed northbound struck the passenger side of the Tundra, officials with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Human remains found in home lost to fire near Polebridge
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Lake Co. approves resolution of intent to withdraw from Public Law 280
Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from public law 280 during a public meeting Monday morning.
Yahoo Sports
State working with Lakeside area alpine coaster developers on traffic solutions
Dec. 15—Amid strident opposition from nearby residents, the Montana Department of Transportation is working with developers of an alpine coaster in the Lakeside area to find traffic mitigation solutions in anticipation of constructing the attraction on a busy U.S. 93. Already a priority in the Lakeside area, traffic safety...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Comments / 0