Netflix boss Peter Friedlander has addressed the decision to continue The Witcher without Henry Cavill. Cavill’s detachment from season four of The Witcher was met with shock from fans, many of whom saw him as an irreplaceably perfect Geralt. However, it was rumoured that he had to step back from the show in order to clear up his schedule to film as Superman, only for the DC shake-up to remove Cavill from future Superman films.

1 DAY AGO