How many credit scenes does Avatar: The Way of Water have?
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally arrived in cinemas after a 13-year wait for patient Avatar fans, and it's only the beginning of our return to Pandora. James Cameron has planned four sequels to his 2009 smash hit, which remains the biggest movie of all time. Whether they all happen remains to be seen, but Avatar 3 is definitely coming our way, hopefully in December 2024.
digitalspy.com
How Avatar: The Way of Water's ending sets up the third movie
Avatar: The Way of Water ending spoilers follow. We've finally returned to Pandora in the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, but this is really just the beginning of James Cameron's plans. The sequel is set to start a four-movie follow-up to the record-breaking Avatar, with The Way of Water...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone and Hunger Games star explains why he turned down Spider-Man role
Wes Bentley may be known for his role as Jamie Dutton in Western drama Yellowstone and as Seneca Crane in The Hunger Games, but had he more interest in the role, he could have been Spider-Man in 2002. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor explained how...
digitalspy.com
Avatar 2 set for opening weekend bigger than $500 million
Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to make more than $500 million at the box office during its opening weekend. According to Deadline, the hotly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic will be shown across 52,000 screens when it hits cinemas this week and is expected to earn $525 million globally – making it Disney's biggest global release ever.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
digitalspy.com
Netflix boss addresses decision to continue The Witcher without Henry Cavill
Netflix boss Peter Friedlander has addressed the decision to continue The Witcher without Henry Cavill. Cavill’s detachment from season four of The Witcher was met with shock from fans, many of whom saw him as an irreplaceably perfect Geralt. However, it was rumoured that he had to step back from the show in order to clear up his schedule to film as Superman, only for the DC shake-up to remove Cavill from future Superman films.
digitalspy.com
First look at WandaVision star in new Disney+ show
Disney+ has an exciting new series coming out next spring, titled Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's collection Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who's Been There, the show follows Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Clare, a writer who finds great success just as her personal life begins to crumble.
digitalspy.com
Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi lands next lead movie role
Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming Christmas film titled The Hollys. The actress will play Emma Holly, a hardworking single mother whose life begins to fall apart after she loses her job as a prominent food editor in the run up to the festive period (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
Why Henry Cavill isn't returning as Superman – and what it means for DC's future
DC fans have been stunned by the news that Henry Cavill won't be back as Superman in the Worlds of DC. It was only October when Cavill made a surprise return as the Man of Steel in Black Adam's credit scene, which promised big things for the future. Following the movie's release, he had been talking about "such a bright future ahead" for his Superman.
digitalspy.com
Twister sequel takes exciting step forward with Minari's Lee Isaac Chung
The sequel to the 1996 classic disaster film Twister might have just found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Isaac Chung, the man who was behind the acclaimed film Minari, is in talks to direct it. The sequel, titled Twisters, is being co-financed by Warner Bros Pictures, which...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Dotty Cotton exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired exit scenes for Dotty Cotton. Milly Zero bowed out of the soap during a special Friday night episode, capping off a week of episodes focusing on the extended Cotton-Branning family in honour of the late June Brown. Friday's episode (December 16) revolved around the...
digitalspy.com
Daniel Craig has no regrets about killing off James Bond
Daniel Craig has opened up about how he has no regrets over killing off James Bond. As fans may recall, Craig’s iteration of Bond dies in No Time To Die, forming a nice little send off for Daniel Craig. It does however say at the end that Bond will return.
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford praises Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Harrison Ford has heaped praise on his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan following the latter's huge success this year. Quan famously played the role of Short Round in the 1984 movie opposite Ford's Indiana Jones, and is being tipped for awards for his recent return to acting in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little teases complicated "on and off" romance for Neville Parker
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has teased a complicated romance for his character Neville Parker in the upcoming 12th series, which airs in the new year. Little was speaking to Digital Spy and other press when he discussed his character's romantic life away from solving murders in the tropical paradise of Saint Marie.
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost addresses possible return for Jasmine Delaney
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost has addressed the possibility of returning to Summer Bay. The actress, who played Jasmine Delaney on the soap for four years until her departure in June, recently took part in a Q&A on her Instagram Story and responded to the many questions asking if she'd ever return.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star Billie Piper reveals she’d return for Rose Tyler spin-off on one condition
Billie Piper has revealed the one condition she would return to the role of Rose Tyler in a potential Doctor Who spin-off. The actress famously played the companion between 2005 and 2006, appearing a number of times since across the TV series and audio dramas. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Piper was...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms 2023 kidnap story for Kat Slater and Tommy Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a terrifying 2023 storyline for Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. The pair will be kidnapped in mysterious circumstances in early January, setting the stage for a dramatic set of episodes. The show's New Year episodes see Kat's fiancé Phil Mitchell take centre...
digitalspy.com
When will Avatar: The Way of Water be released on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally arrived in cinemas, but if you're waiting to watch it at home, you might be a bit disappointed. Like the first movie, James Cameron has delivered a 3D spectacle and as a proponent of the theatrical experience, it's not a surprise that Cameron's sequel hasn't been given a simultaneous digital release.
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's TV comeback gets exciting update
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's new TV series has been given an exciting update, with the show now given a series order. The Never Game was confirmed for a pilot back in the summer and follows the actor's character Colton Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who travels the country as a 'reward seeker'.
