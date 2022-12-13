ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Footwear News

Jordan Brand to Celebrate ‘Year of the Rabbit’ With New Air Jordan 23 Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With 2023 looming, Jordan Brand is expected to celebrate “Year of the Rabbit” in the coming weeks with a new Air Jordan release. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared product images of the Air Jordan 23 Retro “Year of the Rabbit,” a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 23rd signature basketball shoe that’s slated to hit retail in January. According to the account, the latest Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” style will wear a “Light...
NBC Miami

How to Watch Miami Heat Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Held in Mexico

The NBA is headed to Mexico City for the first time since 2019. The Miami Heat (15-15) is set to take on the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) on Saturday. The international showdown at Arena Ciudad de Mexico is one of the many ways the NBA is seeking to expand globally and spread the love of basketball around the world.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Looking at 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline, Date, Time, Possible Targets

When is the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The holiday season is upon us and deals are being made for more than just presents. The NBA trade deadline is in our sights as a number of players become eligible this Thursday. While this past offseason gave us our fair share of blockbuster trades, there’s bound to be plenty of interest around the league.
UTAH STATE

