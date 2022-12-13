Read full article on original website
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
On the lookout for holiday season snow as cold pattern digs in
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We are at that stage where every wrinkle, wiggle and swirl moving through the atmosphere must be monitored for its potential to produce a winter storm that might affect Virginia.
Pinpoint Weather: Rain, some ice Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system brings cold rain and some freezing rain to Southwest and Central Virginia Thursday. Freezing rain is most likely north of I-64 and at higher elevations in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley. Ice accumulations will generally be light with totals of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in portions of Highland County and the Shenandoah Valley. Slick spots may develop.
VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
VDOT: Motorists should avoid overnight and morning travel in parts of the state
RICHMOND, Va. – Motorists should avoid travel as frozen precipitation will create icy roadway conditions in portions of the Commonwealth tonight and tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will be at or near freezing levels. Temperatures will drop overnight and could cause treacherous conditions during the morning commute, primarily in the northern, northwestern and parts of central Virginia. As a reminder, bridges, overpasses and shaded areas tend to freeze first.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Ahead of I-95 Shutdown anniversary, AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for winter weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As we near the one-year anniversary of Virginia’s I-95 shutdown that left motorists stranded along 50 miles of frozen roadway, and with winter weather predicted for the region, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared. It was back on January 2...
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
If you see flashing lights while driving in Virginia, please pull over
It's not just a recommendation - it's actually the law. And yes, this includes postal trucks.
