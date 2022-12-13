ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

On the lookout for holiday season snow as cold pattern digs in

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We are at that stage where every wrinkle, wiggle and swirl moving through the atmosphere must be monitored for its potential to produce a winter storm that might affect Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Rain, some ice Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system brings cold rain and some freezing rain to Southwest and Central Virginia Thursday. Freezing rain is most likely north of I-64 and at higher elevations in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley. Ice accumulations will generally be light with totals of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in portions of Highland County and the Shenandoah Valley. Slick spots may develop.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
findplace.xyz

VIRGINIA STATE
cvillecountry.com

VDOT: Motorists should avoid overnight and morning travel in parts of the state

RICHMOND, Va. – Motorists should avoid travel as frozen precipitation will create icy roadway conditions in portions of the Commonwealth tonight and tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will be at or near freezing levels. Temperatures will drop overnight and could cause treacherous conditions during the morning commute, primarily in the northern, northwestern and parts of central Virginia. As a reminder, bridges, overpasses and shaded areas tend to freeze first.
VIRGINIA STATE
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...

