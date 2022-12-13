ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system brings cold rain and some freezing rain to Southwest and Central Virginia Thursday. Freezing rain is most likely north of I-64 and at higher elevations in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley. Ice accumulations will generally be light with totals of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in portions of Highland County and the Shenandoah Valley. Slick spots may develop.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO