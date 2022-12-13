ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 15

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: Saturday 12/17/22

College football bowl season is officially in full swing, and there are six games scheduled for Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern and running all day long. How can we bet these games (based on college football odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)?. Washington State vs. Fresno State. Washington State Cougars +4.0...
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) out for Week 15's game versus Kansas City

According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 15's contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooks will not suit up despite logging limited sessions this week. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 31.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Phillip Dorsett should see more playing time in Week 15.
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Kansas City's Week 15 contest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 15's contest versus the Houston Texans. Toney's status remains in the air after he was able to participate in three limited sessions. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect JuJu Smith-Schuster to play a lead offensive role among Kansas City's wideouts if Toney is out.
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
Raiders list Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) as questionable in Week 15

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) is questionable to play in Week 15's game against the New England Patriots. After limited practices with quad and hand injuries, Jacobs' status is currently in limbo. In a potential matchup versus a Patriots' defense allowing 15.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Jacobs to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
Week 15 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) questionable for Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday this week. He will carry the questionable tag into Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) out for Week 15

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As expected, Jackson missed practice this week and will not play against Cleveland on Saturday. Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocols and has been removed from the injury report. Huntley's...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 15: Saturday Slate

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Najee Harris (hip) DNP in Steelers' Wednesday practice

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (hip) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Harris will begin this week's preparation with a DNP due to a hip ailment. Expect Jaylen Warren to see more time in Pittsburgh's backfield versus a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked 18th (20.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if Harris is rued out.
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
Utah's Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fontecchio has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle injury. He has a chance to return on Saturday after being upgraded to questionable. Fontecchio is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 7.5...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
Nikola Jovic (back) probable for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic is dealing with back spasms but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Bam Adebayo (ankle) is questionable. Jovic is averaging 11.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
