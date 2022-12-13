Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Cultivated beef companies tout sustainability. Will it lead to marketability?
The market got a boost last month when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave what amounts to a safety blessing to Upside Foods, a cultivated meat product startup, effectively setting in motion what many of these companies have been working toward: accelerated commercialization. The FDA concluded that it had...
TechCrunch
Egypt’s Suplyd raises $1.6M to digitize restaurants supply chain
Founded in January this year, Suplyd’s B2B platform brings efficiency in the supply chain operations for businesses in the food service industry by allowing digital order procurement, payment and fulfillment. Through its platform, restaurants get access to a wide range of products on demand, saving them man hours wasted...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechCrunch
Solo GP Nichole Wischoff raises $20M fund backed by Peter Thiel to invest in ‘unsexy businesses’
The above makes Nichole Wischoff something of an exception: Her solo venture capital firm Wischoff Ventures closed a second fund of $20 million, a sizable increase from her first $5 million fund. Her target is to invest in 25 to 30 U.S. startups at the pre-seed or seed stage. Wischoff...
TechCrunch
Sun King, a provider of solar energy products in Africa and Asia, expands Series D to $330M
Many African households and communities cannot access affordable and reliable solar technology, limiting their ability to generate their electricity and reducing their reliance on grid-based power. Direct-to-consumer, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar distribution networks are offered by businesses like Sun King, enabling households and individuals to get electricity on the cheap. Sun...
TechCrunch
Plugo, an e-commerce support platform for D2C brands in Southeast Asia, picks up $9M Series A
The Series A round was led by Altos Ventures, with participation from BonAngels Ventures Partners, Access Ventures, Mahanusa Capital, Prodigy Investment, and Pearl Abyss Capital. The company did not disclose its valuation when asked. The startup plans to use the proceeds to beef up its R&D team and hire more...
TechCrunch
Guidewheel lands $9M Series A-1 for SaaS that boosts manufacturing and trims carbon emissions
By itself, manufacturing drives almost 11% of the U.S. economy, contributing $2.77 trillion to GDP as of Q2 2022. All that activity also uses a lot of energy and produces a lot of greenhouse gasses. But if manufacturers could wring out extra production from their existing factories, they could go a long way to trimming the sector’s carbon footprint.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New VC rules, AI biotech investor survey, Instagram ad case study
An example: “growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped venture capitalists set expectations for founders — and each other — for years. “Growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped VCs...
TechCrunch
Companies — and VCs — continue to invest in AI despite market slowdown
According to a McKinsey survey from early December, AI adoption at companies has more than doubled since 2017, with 63% of businesses expecting spending on AI to increase over the next three years. In February, IDC forecast that companies would increase their spend on AI solutions by 19.6% in 2022, reaching $432.8 billion by the end of the year and over $500 billion in 2023.
TechCrunch
Crypto trader Amber raises $300M as it seeks protection for FTX-hit customers
The news, which the Singapore-based firm announced on Twitter Friday morning, follows on the heels of a Bloomberg report claiming that the crypto trader has ditched a Chelsea FC sponsorship deal and is axing 40% of its staff amid market turmoil. Like other crypto trading firms, Amber was exposed to...
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
TechCrunch
Redwood Materials to build multibillion-dollar factory in the US ‘battery belt’
Little is known about the incentives deal the company struck with the state. However, Redwood, a battery materials and recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has agreed to spend at least $3.5 billion in the area within the decade. Notably, the company said its entire South Carolina operations will be 100% electric and won’t use any fossil fuel in its processes. Straubel emphasized to TechCrunch that they are not even pulling a gas line to the site.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
TechCrunch
With Bling, the fintech startup revolution spreads even to pocket money
GoHenry (which raised $121.2 million), which bills itself as “smart banking for kids” has attempted to crack part of this market, but is aimed at kids not families, per say. Meanwhile others chew away at Gen Zs and parents, such as Greenlight (U.S.), Spriggy (AUS), Ruuky (DE), Step (U.S.), Current (U.S.), Nosso (U.K.) and Unest (U.S.).
TechCrunch
Pan-African early-stage firm Ventures Platform closes fund, hits $46M
The six-year-old firm, which employs 11 people, initially went to the market to raise $40 million for this fund and reached an undisclosed first close last December. Most of its limited partners in the first close were primarily African based, which was a deliberate effort, according to founder and general partner Kola Aina.
TechCrunch
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
TechCrunch
Frustration and anger after SPV platform Assure dumps users at the curb ahead of holidays
Yet as the market has soured, many investors are learning the hard way that SPVs are complicated, expensive, and not the sure-fire path to riches they once appeared to be. In fact, some who began assembling these SPVs were just left high and dry by a popular SPV administration platform, Assure, which announced somewhat abruptly in late November that it is shutting down and that its customers need to find a new home for their funds by the end of the year.
TechCrunch
As AI pervades biotech, what are investors looking for in 2023?
The firm said that deal volume, dollar volume and deal size for financings of life sciences companies also continued to decline in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 and 2021. Yet, November was also when U.S. bank JP Morgan chose to announce the launch of its healthcare venture capital practice, which will invest in early- to growth-stage companies in the space.
TechCrunch
Sweep, a no-code config tool for Salesforce software, raises $28M
Aiming to lighten the development load around Salesforce’s ecosystem in particular, Sweep today emerged from stealth with a no-code toolkit for building sales playbooks in Salesforce’s CRM software. The startup is well-capitalized, with $28 million in equity financing from Bessemer Venture Partners (which seeded Sweep) and Insight Partners (which led the company’s most recent round, a Series A).
