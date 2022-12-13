Read full article on original website
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students
LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
“Farmers Feeding Charles County” Food Basket Giveaway Scheduled Dec. 22
WALDORF, Md. – Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” event on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene (5105 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf). A limited supply of seasonal products is...
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
Thomas Lee Gregory, Sr.
Thomas Lee Gregory Sr. passed peacefully on December 11, 2022, at 83 years of age. He resided at his Hughesville, MD home with his wife, Gloria Purvis Gregory, and their three horses. Tom was born on August 6, 1939, in Washington DC to Louis Thomas Gregory and Blanche Marie Gordon. He lived his early childhood years in Washington DC, eventually moving to Churchville, VA, and graduating from Churchville High School in 1957. Tom joined the Navy in 1957, from which was honorably discharged in 1960. Tom then began his career in the Washington DC fire department in 1960, from which he retired in 1989.
Elizabeth “Peggy” Marie Martin
Peggy Martin—a compassionate, willful, joyous, beloved woman—passed away in La Plata, MD, on Monday, December 5, 2022. All who knew her felt incalculably blessed, and those who didn’t—well, it’s your loss. Elizabeth Marie “Peggy” Martin lived many lives during her 81 years on this planet:...
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
Richard Lee Knave
Richard Lee Knave, 74, of Chenoa, IL (formerly of Piney Point, MD) died on December 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. He was born on July 4, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA to Eleanor Knave Clarke of Punta Gorda, FL. On November 14, 1988 Richard married...
John William Dorsey
John William Dorsey Sr. 82, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed peacefully from this life to be with his loving Savior on December 9, 2022, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. John was born February 10, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland to Irvin and Dorothy Dorsey. John married the love of his life Millie Montgomery on February 1, 1969 and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage. They had three children, John Jr., Scott, and Melissa. John operated his business Dorsey Drywall for 39 years and retired 12 years ago. He loved and took great pride in his work.
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
Allen Wayne Stabler
Allen Wayne Stabler, 88, “Al,” “Gdad,” of Abell, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family and special caregiver. He was born July 10, 1934, in Payne, Ohio, and was the son of the late Lester Stabler and Cecelia Zirkelbach Stabler, and the widower of the late Grace Mary Ellis Stabler.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
Charles County Hosts Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market
LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year. Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.
