Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Roger Waters Prepping ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album
Roger Waters is prepping a full album of material compiled during his lockdown sessions, conducted during the height of the pandemic. “There will be an album coming out. A new album called The Lockdown Sessions,” Waters confirmed during an appearance on the Grayzone podcast. “I’ve given all these things away. They’re all out there, anybody can find them on the internet.”
Dave Grohl Hosts ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Live Show in Los Angeles
Dave Grohl performed his "Hanukkah Sessions" series at a secret show in Los Angeles Tuesday night, complete with an all-star lineup including Pink, Beck and Tenacious D. The concert marked the first time the series, which was developed during the pandemic in 2020, took place in front of a live audience. The series, which features covers of songs by Jewish artists, one for each of the holiday's eight days, was a virtual event in its first year and 2021.
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Listen to Iggy Pop’s Latest Single, ‘Strung Out Johnny’
Iggy Pop has released another single, "Strung Out Johnny," from his upcoming album Every Loser. The new track finds Pop singing in his arrestingly low register: "Love becomes compulsive, it's wiser to say no / God made me a junkie – but Satan told me so." You can listen to "Strung Out Johnny" down below.
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Cliff Burton’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
Eight Rock Books That Have Yet to See the Light of Day
Thanks to the bestselling likes of Keith Richards' Life, Tina Turner's I, Tina and Bob Dylan's Chronicles, Volume One, rock 'n' roll has made inroads in the book industry. Artists are receiving multimillion-dollar advances in some cases, with publishers betting that a significant number of fans might be interested in reading about them as well as listening to their music.
Top 15 Reissues of 2022
The best reissues of 2002 split the difference between revisionism and rediscovery. Whether expansions of classic albums or vault-clearing releases of new records, 2022's top archival releases, box sets and deluxe reissues featured some of music's biggest names. The Beatles, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Neil Young continued their...
How Sebastian Bach Measures Time
Sebastian Bach took a light-hearted dig at Skid Row's struggles to maintain a lasting lineup as he discussed his next album. He’s been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Give 'Em Hell for several years, during which time his former band have changed singer three times. Johnny Solinger, who replaced Bach in 1999, departed in 2015, Tony Harnell took the role for less than a year before ZP Theart joined and Erik Gronwall became the latest vocalist earlier this year.
Charlie Benante Says New Pantera Music is Possible
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante thinks the Pantera tribute band could head to the studio next. Still, he accepts that a lineup that also includes Zakk Wylde, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown has to get through a few dates on their upcoming tour before thinking too far ahead. Their first show,...
Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’
Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career by the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
