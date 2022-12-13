ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Place Player On Injured Reserve Hours Before Game

With a pivotal showdown against the Seahawks just a few hours away for the 49ers, the front office has decided to place defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Ridgeway suffered a pectoral injury two weeks ago against the Dolphins. He's expected to miss several weeks. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com

Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Kansas City's Week 15 contest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 15's contest versus the Houston Texans. Toney's status remains in the air after he was able to participate in three limited sessions. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect JuJu Smith-Schuster to play a lead offensive role among Kansas City's wideouts if Toney is out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) out for Week 15's game versus Kansas City

According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 15's contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooks will not suit up despite logging limited sessions this week. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 31.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Phillip Dorsett should see more playing time in Week 15.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has missed practice multiple times this year due to various injuries. A return to practice on Thursday would put him on track to playing on Sunday. If he is absent again, he could be on the wrong side of questionable. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Bills-Dolphins Game

This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins could be impacted by the weather. The latest forecasts are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park. "Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game," Spectrum News meteorologist Dan Russell said. "I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that! Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) out for Week 15

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As expected, Jackson missed practice this week and will not play against Cleveland on Saturday. Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocols and has been removed from the injury report. Huntley's...
BALTIMORE, MD

