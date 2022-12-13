Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
So, How Many More Games Will These Vikings Win?
Back in the middle of August, when the 2022 NFL season was set to get underway, I suggested the Minnesota Vikings would go 12-5 on the season. Now with just four games left and that entirely a possible result, what will the final win total actually be?. To date, only...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
49ers Place Player On Injured Reserve Hours Before Game
With a pivotal showdown against the Seahawks just a few hours away for the 49ers, the front office has decided to place defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Ridgeway suffered a pectoral injury two weeks ago against the Dolphins. He's expected to miss several weeks. In 12 games this...
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
NFL Teams Believe Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Leaning Toward' 1 Free Agency Decision
As each day passes, the likelihood of Odell Beckham Jr. playing anywhere this season becomes smaller. Beckham still has not signed with a team, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old wide receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do so.
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Kansas City's Week 15 contest
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 15's contest versus the Houston Texans. Toney's status remains in the air after he was able to participate in three limited sessions. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect JuJu Smith-Schuster to play a lead offensive role among Kansas City's wideouts if Toney is out.
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) out for Week 15's game versus Kansas City
According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 15's contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooks will not suit up despite logging limited sessions this week. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 31.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Phillip Dorsett should see more playing time in Week 15.
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has missed practice multiple times this year due to various injuries. A return to practice on Thursday would put him on track to playing on Sunday. If he is absent again, he could be on the wrong side of questionable. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Bills-Dolphins Game
This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins could be impacted by the weather. The latest forecasts are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park. "Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game," Spectrum News meteorologist Dan Russell said. "I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that! Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) out for Week 15
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As expected, Jackson missed practice this week and will not play against Cleveland on Saturday. Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocols and has been removed from the injury report. Huntley's...
Comments / 0