The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO