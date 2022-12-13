Read full article on original website
Related
A Capitol riot defendant has been hit with new criminal charges — and this time he's accused of plotting to kill the law enforcement officials who investigated him
An unsealed criminal complaint alleges Edward Kelley obtained a list of law enforcement officials and plotted to kill them with an acquaintance.
John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Donald Trump
The House committee was “taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," the key Watergate figure told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Republicans respond after 'Twitter Files 6' reveals FBI flagged users and tweets: 'A lot to answer for'
Republican lawmakers including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and others have responded after the latest Twitter Files alleged coordination between the intel community and Twitter.
Comments / 0