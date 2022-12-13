FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.

FLINT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO