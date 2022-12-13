Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
15-year-old Abigail Jett disappeared from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
WNEM
'I had to clean up human remains:' Man who bought Latunski's home recounts experience
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Jenny Geno and Patrick Curry discuss how the Saginaw Career Complex is developing new career pathways for manufacturing. #Sponsoredby Saginaw Career Complex. TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 16th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Missing teen located after disappearing from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
Lansing woman injured in hit & run looking for answers
Police are looking for a person who took off after a head-on crash that sent a woman to the hospital.
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
Friends, family remember 2 women killed year ago in Flint
FLINT, MI – Bundled in thick coats, stocking caps, and gloves, friends, and family of Terrencia Benjamin and Tyanika Griffin braved the cold temperatures Tuesday night as they gathered near the intersection of Kearsley and Harrison streets in downtown Flint. Together, about 50 people honored the two women, who...
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
fox2detroit.com
79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
MLive
