ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
The Flint Journal

Friends, family remember 2 women killed year ago in Flint

FLINT, MI – Bundled in thick coats, stocking caps, and gloves, friends, and family of Terrencia Benjamin and Tyanika Griffin braved the cold temperatures Tuesday night as they gathered near the intersection of Kearsley and Harrison streets in downtown Flint. Together, about 50 people honored the two women, who...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy