Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61 after suffering personal health issue

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has died after suffering what the university called a "personal health issue" at home on Sunday.

Leach was 61.

The longtime football coach was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday.

According to the university, the issue at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.

Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus.

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. He was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said.

"Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family's privacy be respected at this time," the school said Monday.

As news of Leach's illness broke on Monday, his name began to trend on Twitter with tributes from people who knew him, worked with him or were fans.

"My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach," said University of Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen, calling Leach a fighter with an incredible spirit.

Leach was in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged having a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement before Leach's passing. "Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career."

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State.

Texas Tech posted on Twitter Monday, "Swing Your Sword. The thoughts and prayers of Red Raider Nation are with Coach Leach and his family at this time!"

He earned the nickname "The Pirate," a reference seen clearly in Tech's tribute.

Leach was the winningest coach in Texas Tech history with 84 victories from 2000 to 2009 when he was fired.

University officials let him go for his alleged mistreatment of a player suffering a concussion. At the time, Texas Tech officials claimed they fired Leach with cause and owed him nothing. Leach and his lawyers contended that Tech owed him millions of dollars for what he was due under the terms of his contract.

Leach faced his old team for the first time in Dec. 2021, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs played Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

"I love Texas Tech," Leach said at the time. "Being at Texas Tech were some of the best years of my life. The Texas Tech fans are utterly fantastic and are on my side. The Tech fans would like to see this thing reconciled and I have no problem with them. The best football years at Tech were our 10 years there and we need to celebrate that together. The crooks at the top were the problem."

"Thoughts and prayers for Coach Leach and family. A one of a kind friend and competitor," said Kevin Sumlin, former head football coach at the University of Houston and Texas A&M.

Lincoln Riley, USC's head coach, said, "Prayers for my good friend."

Riley worked with Leach when the latter hired him onto his staff at Texas Tech when he was just 23 years old as a full-time wide receivers coach.

He shared a story about Leach in The Players' Tribune in 2017, saying, "Coach Leach was the first person who really pushed me into coaching."

"Coach Leach is the kind of guy who isn't afraid to march to the beat of his own drum. One of the things I loved about him at Texas Tech was if he thought something could help the program, he was willing to ignore the status quo and pursue it. Simple as that," Riley shared in the article.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.