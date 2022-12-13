ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

State police investigating deadly early morning crash on I-64 in Goochland

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4fL1_0jgtn5Ym00

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Goochland County early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 east near the Shannon Hill exit around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Upon arrival, police found the sedan had driven off the road and into the trees. One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 in the vicinity of the crash were closed for several hours after the incident.

Harvie Street house fire kills dog, injures person in Richmond

Police are working to contact the next of kin before identifying the victim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Chesterfield man arrested in deadly Ruffin Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond last week. On Dec. 9 just after 2 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz

Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy