State police investigating deadly early morning crash on I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Goochland County early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 east near the Shannon Hill exit around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Upon arrival, police found the sedan had driven off the road and into the trees. One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 in the vicinity of the crash were closed for several hours after the incident.

Police are working to contact the next of kin before identifying the victim.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.