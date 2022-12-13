Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several cars were stolen in the Dayton area Tuesday morning and police believe the thefts are connected.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues. Two other Kias, one blue and one white, were then stolen from that same location. Dispatch said the vehicles were stolen by a group of juveniles.

Shortly after, two other cars were stolen on Indian Runn Drive, one was confirmed to be a Kia Soul.

Another car was reported stolen from Arden Drive, as well as a vehicle on Shaunee Creek Drive.

Dispatch reported that these thefts are believed to be connected.

This incident remains under investigation.

