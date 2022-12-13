Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Staffing crisis at Kansas mental hospital deepens. What will lawmakers do next session?
Last year, as law enforcement and staff raised alarms that Larned State Hospital, Kansas’ largest psychiatric facility, had reached a “crisis level” of understaffing, Gov. Laura Kelly rolled out pay raises. The Democratic governor’s plan included an across-the-board increase for workers in the state’s 24/7 facilities, as...
Wichita Eagle
Kris Kobach targets the Biden administration over climate, Kansas farmers be damned
He hasn’t taken the oath of office yet, but Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach already faces a defining decision: Will he defend ordinary Kansans — and their environment — or the interests of fossil fuel companies?. If you think you already know the answer, you’re probably right....
Wichita Eagle
Pizza delivery driver is killed after he’s sent to vacant apartment, Missouri cops say
A pizza delivery driver was about to complete his delivery to a Missouri apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said. The driver called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, reporting that he was shot and not going to survive, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.
Wichita Eagle
Man trapped by snow for days runs out of fuel trying to stay warm, SD rescuers say
A man went out to gather firewood and disappeared — finding himself trapped in the snow and unable to get home, according to authorities in South Dakota. He was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 12, KELO reported, before his vehicle got stuck near the South Dakota and Wyoming state line.
Comments / 0