decrypt.co
‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
“Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces. Binance chief Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange.
decrypt.co
France Mulls Full-Licensing Regime for Crypto Firms Citing FTX Bankruptcy
Current rules in France give crypto firms the option, but not the necessity, to gain a full license. That may soon change. France may compel crypto firms to get a full license to operate in the country after a lawmaker proposed aligning the country’s laws with incoming EU regulation.
decrypt.co
New York Banking Regulator Sets Crypto Guidelines in Wake of FTX
New York regulators today released crypto rules for banks following the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said Thursday that banks in the state must submit a business plan at least 90 days to the body before they get involved with cryptocurrencies.
decrypt.co
Binance CEO Tells Staff Next Few Months ‘Will Be Bumpy’: Report
The statement comes as Binance comes under intense scrutiny from both the private and the public sectors, as well as its own customers. Binance's CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has told employees in an internal memo that he expects the “next several months to be bumpy.”. In the...
decrypt.co
Australia to Launch Crypto Licensing Regime to ‘Modernize’ Financial System
Australia's move to rope in crypto into a new licensing regime is part of the Treasury's ambitions to "modernize" its financial system. Australia will introduce a new framework for regulating crypto firms next year as part of wider plans to modernize the country’s financial system. In a statement, Treasurer...
decrypt.co
FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda
Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
Post-Merge Ethereum Block Builder Blocknative Raises $15 Million
The company has seen its business skyrocket after the Ethereum merge, with new customers pouring into the ecosystem. Blockchain infrastructure company Blocknative announced Thursday it had raised $15 million in Series A-1 financing, bringing the total amount raised by the Ethereum block processor to $34 million. Joining in the Series...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Snaps Up Another $11.9M in Coinbase Stock
Ark Investment’s funds scooped up another 297,000 shares in America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Wednesday. Investment house Ark Invest continued a buying spree of Coinbase stock, adding a total of 296,578 COIN shares to its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Wednesday, according to the firm’s daily trade information newsletter.
decrypt.co
MetaMask Launches PayPal Integration for Ethereum Purchases
Some U.S. MetaMask users can now buy Ethereum directly from their wallet using PayPal. MetaMask has added a PayPal integration to its software wallet, allowing U.S. users to purchase Ethereum directly from its mobile app. While the feature is not yet available to all U.S. users, MetaMask plans to slowly roll out the feature “in the coming weeks.”
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Back Above $18,000 for First Time Since FTX Collapse
The price of Bitcoin is back above $18,000 for the first time since crypto exchange FTX blew up. At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed the biggest cryptocurrency was trading hands for $18,115—a nearly 2% 24-hour increase. It’s up 6% in the past seven days. The last...
decrypt.co
BitGo ‘Held Up’ Alameda's $50M Wrapped Bitcoin Withdrawal Requests
The BitGo CEO said the withdrawal requests came as Sam Bankman-Fried petitioned investors for capital before announcing FTX's bankruptcy. BitGo, the custodian behind Wrapped Bitcoin, denied withdrawal attempts made by Alameda Research’s wallet address with a value in excess of $50 million at the time, said its CEO on Wednesday.
decrypt.co
Avalanche, Solana Jump as Crypto Market Claws Back $26 Billion Overnight
As the wider crypto market recovered some ground on Tuesday, the Avalanche and Solana tokens are among the day's top gainers. Avalanche (AVAX), the token powering the eponymous blockchain, is up 6.9% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at a weekly high of $13.65, according to data from CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
UN Taps Stellar Blockchain to Send War-Impacted Ukrainians USDC Stablecoins
The UN Refugee Agency is turning to crypto to aid internally displaced persons and other war-affected people in Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a UN agency mandated to aid and protect refugees, is launching a blockchain solution to distribute cash to Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Top Sales Charts as Traders Buy In for the Lulz
“I’ve spent $99 on much dumber shit,” one tweeter wrote to justify a purchase as the widely mocked NFTs sell out. Donald Trump’s Polygon NFT collection sold out in less than a day, and secondary sales are currently topping the NFT market. The project was widely mocked...
decrypt.co
Flow Hits New Low After NFT Trading Craters, Dapper Downsizes
Flow is now down 26% over the last 30 days, coinciding with falling NFT activity on the platform and Dapper Labs’ recent layoffs. The Flow blockchain’s cryptocurrency hit a new low under $0.90 on Thursday. NFT trading on Flow has fallen sharply in recent months, and Dapper Labs...
decrypt.co
FTX Files to Sell Four Independently Operated Subsidiaries
In an attempt to repay creditors, FTX Exchange is selling entities in the U.S., Japan, and Europe that operated independently. Yesterday, the collapse crypto exchange FTX filed a new motion to the Bankruptcy Court of Delaware to approve bidding procedures for four of the firm’s independent solvent subsidiaries. The...
decrypt.co
Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets
Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”. U.S. Senators Warren and Marshall today proposed the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, targeting the cryptocurrency industry. The bill, which would place new KYC requirements on crypto network participants,...
