CAM School Board Elects Officers: Sets Timeline on Decision of Closing an Attendance Center

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Anita) The CAM School Board re-elected Todd McKee as President and Chuck Kinzie as Vice-President during their organizational meeting on Monday night. Linda Jahde was reappointed as the board secretary and treasurer.

The School Board also set May 8 as a timeline for considering closing an attendance center. CAM Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says the district has experienced a decline of nearly 30 students in the last two years.

Croghan says the school approved a facility committee consisting of 20-plus people from a cross-section of the district. Croghan says the school board discussed the issue of closing an attendance center at a recent work session.

The board approved a resolution in other businesses to retain the current director district boundaries.

