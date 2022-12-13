ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

HometownLife.com

Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level

A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
SOUTH LYON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
DEARBORN, MI
The Saginaw News

Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County

CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road. Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday. The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved....
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
CBS Detroit

Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges. 
BRIGHTON, MI

