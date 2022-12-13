Read full article on original website
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
Missing teen located after disappearing from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
HometownLife.com
Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level
A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Prosecutors say Sanilac County man is unfit to house James and Jennifer Crumbley while on bond
A background check revealed on Tuesday, December 13, introduced the Oakland County court to B.J., a Sanilac County man that James and Jennifer Crumbley say will house them during their bond, should they be released on their sixth attempt at lowering it. However, the background check was presented by the...
Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County
CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
fox2detroit.com
Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman leads Royal Oak police on long chase, even after spike strips flatten tires, shot fired
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman driving with her son in the car led Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said. The chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 15)...
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
Detroit News
State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road. Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday. The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved....
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired when pickup truck abruptly changes lanes in front of SUV on Oakland County highway
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Shots were fired on an Oakland County highway when the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of an SUV, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) on westbound I-696 at Farmington Road. A driver called officials...
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County. Police told Local 4 that the crash started as a traffic stop when the man behind the wheel was a suspect in a domestic violence complaint. Michigan State...
