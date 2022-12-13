Read full article on original website
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
WYFF4.com
New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina Is 2022’s State with the 4th Best Elder-Abuse Protections
To determine which states fight the hardest against elder abuse, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from “elder-abuse, gross-neglect and exploitation complaints” to “financial elder-abuse laws.”. Elder-Abuse Protections in North Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. 14th –...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
kiss951.com
Which Carolina Towns to Spend Christmas with the Family?
As we’re slowly approaching Christmas, we’re getting excited! The holidays are some of the best times of the year and that’s even more exciting. I enjoy being able to look around and see all of the holiday lights and decor. But, also the family time. Spending time with my family is my favorite part of the year and that’s the most fun. From our fun game nights to making cocktails to telling family stories, it’s always a great addition to the holidays.
WJCL
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver’s license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents. South Carolina’s population has increased by roughly half a million people over the last decade, bringing the state’s population to more than 5.1 million. […]
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Free electric vehicle charging stations next year at state parks
Thirty of 47 state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations by the end of next year, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said at a press conference. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
Charlotte Stories
Average North Carolina Driver Consumed Over 178k Calories While Commuting in 2022
The average North Carolina commuter consumed over 178k calories while driving in 2022, according to a new study by the Gunther Group. This is 685 calories alone per commute, or one third of the daily recommended intake. In fact, a study found that 85 million Americans admit to eating fast food every day.
thenerve.org
House bill would protect short-term rentals in SC
S.C. municipalities and counties that ban short-term rentals would face the loss of state aid and property taxes under a House bill filed for the second time since last year. Contacted this week by The Nerve, Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s main sponsor, said his proposal has “got the attention of a lot of local governments that have reached out to me.”
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
greenvillejournal.com
Velda Hughes, Hughes Agency owner and CEO, awarded the Order of the Palmetto
Hughes Agency Owner and CEO Velda Hughes was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Henry McMaster at a TD SYNNEX Share the Magic event on Dec. 15. Hughes was given the award in recognition of her involvement and accomplishments with South Carolina’s business and nonprofit sectors, such as serving as TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising committee chair and helping to launch Clemson University’s Men of Color National Summit.
South Carolina shipwreck treasures from 1857 up for auction
Known as the "Ship of Gold,” the steamship sank on Sept. 12, 1857, in a hurricane on its way from Panama to New York City.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Portuguese man o’ war wash up on South Carolina beach, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A rare warning Wednesday for anyone headed to the South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese men o’ war washed up on the beach.
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
crbjbizwire.com
Two to receive Riley Institute’s South Carolina leadership awards
Furman University’s Riley Institute has announced that South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander (R-Oconee/Pickens) will receive the 2023 Riley-Wilkins OneSouthCarolina Legislative Leadership Award. Community health leader Roland Gardner of Beaufort will receive the 2023 Riley-Wilkins OneSouthCarolina Civic Leadership Award. The awards recognize outstanding, principled leadership in South Carolina and...
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
