Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
Solo GP Nichole Wischoff raises $20M fund backed by Peter Thiel to invest in ‘unsexy businesses’
The above makes Nichole Wischoff something of an exception: Her solo venture capital firm Wischoff Ventures closed a second fund of $20 million, a sizable increase from her first $5 million fund. Her target is to invest in 25 to 30 U.S. startups at the pre-seed or seed stage. Wischoff...
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
TLDraw offers a collaborative whiteboard without any login
TLDraw is pretty simple to use from the get-go. It’s a blank infinite canvas that lets you draw lines or objects, write text and insert media like images, videos or GIFs. What’s more, you can easily share this collaborative board with your colleagues through a link. If you don’t want anyone to change the board, you can also share a read-only link. This is like Google Docs, which lets you share the document both with multiple contributors and in a read-only mode.
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Tech's tidal wave of layoffs means lots of top workers have to leave the US. It could hurt Silicon Valley and undermine America's ability to compete.
If the US can't reform its immigration policies, tech workers forced to leave the country after getting laid off may not want to come back.
Crypto trader Amber raises $300M as it seeks protection for FTX-hit customers
The news, which the Singapore-based firm announced on Twitter Friday morning, follows on the heels of a Bloomberg report claiming that the crypto trader has ditched a Chelsea FC sponsorship deal and is axing 40% of its staff amid market turmoil. Like other crypto trading firms, Amber was exposed to...
Synchron Raises $75M Series C Led by ARCH Venture Partners to Advance Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Synchron, the endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, announced today an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. Gates Frontier, Bezos Expeditions, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $145 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006045/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array and Implantable Receiver Transmitter Unit (Photo: Synchron)
Nerdio lands $117M to build management tools on top of Azure Virtual Desktop
Recognizing an opportunity for further growth, Vladimirskiy and Nerdio’s co-founder, former Microsoft exec Joseph Landes, decided to spin-off Nerdio as a separate company and sell Adar to a private equity firm in January 2020. They contributed significantly to Nerdio’s first funding round in February of that year, which proved to be a wise bet. Nerdio today closed a $117 million Series B round led by Updata Partners that brings the company’s total raised to $125 million.
Aztec Network takes on encrypted blockchains with $100M round led by a16z
“At a high level, Aztec is an encrypted version of Ethereum,” Andrews said. “Normally on Ethereum everything is public, but we are making it encrypted. That journey has taken us many years to play out.”. Aztec Network launched Aztec Connect, an ecosystem that integrates with Ethereum DeFi protocols...
Sweep, a no-code config tool for Salesforce software, raises $28M
Aiming to lighten the development load around Salesforce’s ecosystem in particular, Sweep today emerged from stealth with a no-code toolkit for building sales playbooks in Salesforce’s CRM software. The startup is well-capitalized, with $28 million in equity financing from Bessemer Venture Partners (which seeded Sweep) and Insight Partners (which led the company’s most recent round, a Series A).
Protect AI lands a $13.5M investment to harden AI projects from attack
Protect AI claims to be one of the few security companies focused entirely on developing tools to defend AI systems and machine learning models from exploits. Its product suite aims to help developers identify and fix AI and machine learning security vulnerabilities at various stages of the machine learning life cycle, Swanson explains, including vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive data.
TechCrunch+ roundup: New VC rules, AI biotech investor survey, Instagram ad case study
An example: “growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped venture capitalists set expectations for founders — and each other — for years. “Growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped VCs...
Global Logistics Technology Company Tag-N-Trac Launches End-to-End Supply Chain Intelligence Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tag-N-Trac Inc., the company building the only full stack IoT solution for supply chain management, today announced the R ELA T I V I T Y (Real Time Visibility and Traceability) platform. RELATIVITY is a modular system of IoT sensor devices and software that gives enterprise-scaled companies, shippers, and carriers real-time visibility into a shipment’s location and condition right down to the SKU level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005074/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1
The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/ Samsara + Werner Enterprises (Graphic: Business Wire)
Meet two of 12 rising startups pitching at Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day
Each startup will have five minutes to pitch to an audience of influential industry investors and founders — just the kind of trajectory-changing exposure every startup needs. So, which startups will step into the spotlight? We’re ready to reveal two of the 12 projects. Meet Mentaport — founded...
Verizon launches subscription service aggregator, +Play, in open beta
Today, Verizon launched +Play in open beta, allowing Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers to purchase and manage accounts for more than 20 services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, ESPN+, discovery+, AMC+, NFL+, NBA League Pass and NBA TV, as well as Live Nation’s livestreaming concert service Veeps, Peloton, Calm and Duolingo, among others.
Biotech startup building research facility in Vancouver, B.C. for radiotherapies lands $75M
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a Vancouver, B.C. and Boston-based biotech company developing radiotherapies, raised $75 million. The company was founded by researchers from the University of British Columbia and BC Cancer, and is led by David Hirsch, a venture partner at Longitude Capital, which led a previous $11 million Series A funding round. The company is building a research facility in Vancouver to advance development of its agents that selectively target radioisotopes to cancer cells. Nextech Invest led the Series B round, with participation from Longitude and other investors.
