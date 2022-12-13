Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twitter removes live audio chat after CEO joins Space with banished reporters
Fridaaaaaaaay! Today we particularly enjoyed the Equity podcast team’s 2023 predictions on the future of building, crypto, and AI. Meanwhile, good luck to Alex (who mostly looks after TechCrunch+ these days, but he used to write the Daily Crunch and still occasionally groans at our awful jokes) as he embarks on parenthood and is taking a couple of months off to do whatever new parents do.
TechCrunch
TLDraw offers a collaborative whiteboard without any login
TLDraw is pretty simple to use from the get-go. It’s a blank infinite canvas that lets you draw lines or objects, write text and insert media like images, videos or GIFs. What’s more, you can easily share this collaborative board with your colleagues through a link. If you don’t want anyone to change the board, you can also share a read-only link. This is like Google Docs, which lets you share the document both with multiple contributors and in a read-only mode.
TechCrunch
Meta is shutting down its Cameo-like ‘Super’ app in February
“What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways,” the company said in a statement. “We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye. We hope you’ve enjoyed using Super as much as we enjoyed building it for you.”
Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account
Twitter has suspended the account of another social media platform that has gained attention in recent weeks in light of controversy Twitter has faced since Elon Musk took over the company. The Twitter account for Mastodon was suspended as of Thursday night for violating Twitter’s rules. Mastodon became more popular as a possible alternative to…
TechCrunch
Twitter just banned prominent journalists who cover Elon Musk with no warning
The situation followed the company’s decision to suspend the Twitter account of Mastodon, an open source social media alternative that’s built momentum since Elon Musk took over at the company. Twitter took action against Mastodon after the account linked to the Mastodon page of @ElonJet, a student-made bot that tracks the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Laid-off Twitter manager says he was told not to address employees' questions and concerns after Elon Musk's takeover, which felt 'evil'
Former Twitter manager Amir Shevat, who said he had a team of 150 people, said managers got "zero communication" from the company.
Twitter Spaces Goes Down After Suspended Journalists Use It To Confront Elon Musk
Musk said the company is fixing a "legacy bug" in the audio feature, but the timing is certainly suggestive.
Elon Musk bans several prominent journalists from Twitter, calling into question his commitment to free speech
Twitter on Thursday evening banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation's top news organizations, marking a significant attempt by new owner and self-described free speech absolutist Elon Musk to wield his unilateral authority over the platform to censor the press.
TechCrunch
Developer platforms are all about trust, and Twitter lost it
From 2006 to 2012, Twitter’s public API was free for all, which developers took advantage of to build a wide range of value-add services (like TweetDeck) for the growing community. But after 2012, Twitter sharply curbed data access, eroding developer trust. To help reverse this trend and enable the developer community to flourish, Twitter acquired my startup, Reshuffle, in May 2021.
TechCrunch
Twitter shuts down Revue, its newsletter platform
Revue sent a message to newsletter writers today declaring, “We’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Revue.” Writers have until January 18, 2023 to retrieve their data before it all gets deleted. Twitter is working on making tweets 4,000 characters instead of 280, according to app...
Elon Musk tells journalists they won't get special treatment because they're just 'Twitter citizens'
Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces chat that if "you dox, you get suspended, end of story" and then abruptly left the call.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
TechCrunch
GitHub brings free secret scanning to all public repos
In 2022 alone, the company notified partners in its secret scanning partner program of moew than 1.7 million potential secrets that were exposed in public repositories. The service scans repositories for over 200 known token formats and then alerts partners of potential leaks — and you can define your own regex patterns, too.
TechCrunch
On Dropbox, Slack pings and Twitter moderation
There’s an infamous Hacker News thread about Dropbox that crops up whenever there’s a conversation about how difficult it would be to build a replacement for a well-known service. The forum note, which you can read here, comes from back in 2007, when Dropbox was a “YC app” that had a very simple pitch: “Throw away your USB drive.”
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twitter backpedals on CEO’s promise, permanently bans user who tracked his private jet
Hello, and happy Wednesday! As I write this, I am also enjoying a virtual “holiyay” celebration with my fellow TechCrunchers. Haje is leaving on a jet plane, but he’ll be back tomorrow. Let’s dive into the news. — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. You can’t...
TechCrunch
Censorship, lockdowns, arbitrary bans — Twitter is turning into the China of social media
When Elon Musk bought Twitter and took it private in October, I figured we’d have a while before things took a turn. Then, after he laid off about half the company’s employees, that estimate shortened a bit. Now, after last night’s Spaces brouhaha, during which Musk confronted journalists...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
