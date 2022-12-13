MSU Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach dies at 61 in Mississippi due to complications from heart condition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WRIC) — Mississippi State University Head Football coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach died Monday, Dec. 12, following complications from a heart condition, the school confirmed. Leach was 61 years old.

Leach died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

The MSU Bulldog family is morning the death of Coach Mike Leach.

According to a statement by the Leach family, “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

