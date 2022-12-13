ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach dies at 61 in Mississippi due to complications from heart condition

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXHIu_0jgtmGI900

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WRIC) — Mississippi State University Head Football coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach died Monday, Dec. 12, following complications from a heart condition, the school confirmed. Leach was 61 years old.

Leach died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

The MSU Bulldog family is morning the death of Coach Mike Leach.

According to a statement by the Leach family, “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world.  Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
TUPELO, MS
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report

Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage

Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
TUPELO, MS
mageenews.com

Focus on God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

84 dogs removed from Monroe County home

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy