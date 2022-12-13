ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season. Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2. You can see the full parking...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle

Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Elwell Ferry in Bladen County resumes operations after repairs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry, one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries, resumed operations on Dec. 14 after repairs to the hydraulic line that runs the propellers, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Back in October, the ferry resumed operations after a two-year hiatus,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident that occurred around 6:19 a.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Over 30,000 Good Matters three-wick candles recalled over fire, laceration hazards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for 30,100 Good Matters three-wick candles over temperature-related issues. According to the announcement, Advantage Sales & Marketing issued the recall due to the possibility of candles burning at higher-than-usual temperatures. The increased...

