FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
WECT
On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season. Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2. You can see the full parking...
WECT
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
WECT
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims. The Carousel Center is a child advocacy group that works to provide resources for child abuse victims and their families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Wilmington Fire...
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle
Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WECT
Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims. The Carousel Center is a child advocacy group that works to provide resources for child abuse victims and their families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Changes are coming...
WECT
Elwell Ferry in Bladen County resumes operations after repairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry, one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries, resumed operations on Dec. 14 after repairs to the hydraulic line that runs the propellers, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Back in October, the ferry resumed operations after a two-year hiatus,...
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WECT
Elizabethtown receives $50,000 grant from T-Mobile for farmer’s market renovation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - T-Mobile has announced that a $50,000 grant has been awarded to Elizabethtown to help the town improve the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market of Bladen County. According to the announcement, the money will help provide a stage, meeting space, murals, and other updates to the market....
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT
Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raises $12,500 for local youth program, gives new car to lucky winner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raised $12,500 to help fund Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) and awarded a brand new car to one lucky winner. Pender County resident William Fagan claimed the grand prize, a brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, at...
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident that occurred around 6:19 a.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
WECT
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue notifies public of controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - See smoke in the Mallory Creek area?. Leland Fire/Rescue has notified the public of a legal controlled burn in the area as of Thursday, Dec. 15. They expect smoke to be visible for the next seven to 10 days.
WECT
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
WECT
Over 30,000 Good Matters three-wick candles recalled over fire, laceration hazards
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for 30,100 Good Matters three-wick candles over temperature-related issues. According to the announcement, Advantage Sales & Marketing issued the recall due to the possibility of candles burning at higher-than-usual temperatures. The increased...
