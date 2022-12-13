No drama mamas; club aims to build a community of moms

No religion. No MLMs. No politics— no problems! This West Michigan mom's group is taking aim at your stress without asking anything in return.

The GR Mama's Club is a new organization bringing moms of all backgrounds together to drop the drama in our lives (if only for a moment).

The group formed in February this year and has been going strong ever since. Members meet once a month, but also have smaller meet-ups— all about relaxing, building friendships, and enjoying time with moms at all stages.

No matter if this is your first or last kid, if you're expecting or about to be empty-nesting, The GR Mama's Club just might be for you!

The club is welcoming new members! If you're interested in support and community with mom's at all stages in life, head to The GR Mama's Club Facebook page .

Watch the video above to see what this group is all about.