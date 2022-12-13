ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sadie!

By Chris Bovia
 3 days ago
Sadie is a sweet 6.5-year-old beagle who can't wait to be home for the holidays with their forever family. Is it you?

She loves to sit on laps and give hugs, so a family looking for a cuddle bug would be just right!

Sadie gets along with most everyone she meets and loves to explore.

If you're interested in bringing Sadie home— or to check out any of the other pets up for adoption— get a hold of the Kent County Animal Shelter !

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

