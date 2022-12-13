Sadie is a sweet 6.5-year-old beagle who can't wait to be home for the holidays with their forever family. Is it you?

She loves to sit on laps and give hugs, so a family looking for a cuddle bug would be just right!

FOX 17

Sadie gets along with most everyone she meets and loves to explore.

If you're interested in bringing Sadie home— or to check out any of the other pets up for adoption— get a hold of the Kent County Animal Shelter !

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sadie!