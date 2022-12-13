Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
After a year aboard with transitional government, Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Josie Moore resigns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving a little over a year on City Council, and with another year still left on the half-term, Josie Moore abruptly resigned her seat Friday (Dec. 16). “I’ve done a lot of reflection on how this year developed -- how our new council started, and...
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Shake-up in store for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s leadership team, as top official departs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of Mayor Justin Bibb’s highest-ranking cabinet members is leaving her job, paving the way for a shake-up of Bibb’s top leadership team one year into his administration, including the appointment of a chief of staff. Chief Administrative Officer Elise Hara Auvil -- who...
We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay
The Buckeye Flame spun dreidels with Rabbi Allison B. Vann to discuss queer themes in Hanukkah
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
From human rights to life’s simple pleasures -- it has been a privilege to write for you this past year: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our first anniversary as writer and readers is fast approaching. Unbelievable. You’ve witnessed my becoming a journalist, and I’ve witnessed your support (and challenges!) as readers. This opportunity to share thoughts with you has felt like a dream come true, a dream I didn’t know I had until it came to be. I’m so very thankful.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Is Khloe Kardashian hooking up again with former Cav Tristan Thompson?
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- During an appearance on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series, Khloe Kardashian got very candid about her current relationship with former Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristian Thompson. Joining Khloe for the hilarious interview was her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney wasted no time grilling her younger sister for the...
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Cuyahoga County tops 200 homicides for the third consecutive year, for first time in 40 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will top 200 homicides for the third straight year, something that officials say hasn’t happened in 40 years. What appears to set this year apart is the way victims are dying: They suffer from much more violence. “Deaths due to gun violence are...
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns talk about their rematch with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns break down their matchup Saturday with the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns are pretty much in the spoiler role now, with a chance to beat the 9-4 Ravens and knock them out of first place in the AFC North.
How to buy your 2023 Cuyahoga County dog license
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio law requires all dogs to wear a county dog license attached to its collar, with a number that identifies the dog’s owner. Deadline for 2023 licenses is Jan. 31. If you don’t buy your dog’s license during this renewal period, Ohio law requires a late fee equal to the cost of the license -- $20. There are no provisions under the law to waive the fee.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3