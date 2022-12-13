ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

From human rights to life’s simple pleasures -- it has been a privilege to write for you this past year: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our first anniversary as writer and readers is fast approaching. Unbelievable. You’ve witnessed my becoming a journalist, and I’ve witnessed your support (and challenges!) as readers. This opportunity to share thoughts with you has felt like a dream come true, a dream I didn’t know I had until it came to be. I’m so very thankful.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

How to buy your 2023 Cuyahoga County dog license

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio law requires all dogs to wear a county dog license attached to its collar, with a number that identifies the dog’s owner. Deadline for 2023 licenses is Jan. 31. If you don’t buy your dog’s license during this renewal period, Ohio law requires a late fee equal to the cost of the license -- $20. There are no provisions under the law to waive the fee.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy