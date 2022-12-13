Read full article on original website
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
WNYT
Schenectady apartments torn down after fire
An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
Glens Falls structure fire leaves 4 pets dead
Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Fredericks Lane. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
Colonie Police investigating pedestrian car crash
The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian car accident that occurred on Monday around 4 p.m.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Slippery highway conditions result in fatality
GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
Lanes closed due to tractor trailer in Johnstown
According to Fulton County Emergency, all lanes are blocked on Route 29 in Johnstown. It appears that all lanes are blocked in both directions between Route 10A and Route 116 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
WNYT
Colonie pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car
A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car near Colonie Center. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian is James Taft, 59, of Schenectady, say police. He’s at Albany Medical Center. After interviewing witnesses and the driver, police say there are no charges currently...
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
Troopers donate pet food to Hudson animal shelter
The pet food bank at Columbia-Greene Humane Society recently got a big boost, thanks to a donation from the New York State Police.
Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Albany police trying to find missing 16-year-old
Albany police are trying to find Na'eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
