ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady apartments torn down after fire

An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Slippery highway conditions result in fatality

GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
GREENVILLE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver

A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Colonie pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car

A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car near Colonie Center. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian is James Taft, 59, of Schenectady, say police. He’s at Albany Medical Center. After interviewing witnesses and the driver, police say there are no charges currently...
COLONIE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy