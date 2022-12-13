ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

By Matt Galatzan
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61 years old.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was pronounced dead on Monday, the school announced.

He was 61 years old.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," Leach's family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on Leach on Sunday night , expressing his admiration for his colleague.

"Truly loved him and every minute I was around him.…. Having coached with his former players and coaches they always said amazing things about him. His stories will live on forever. I can't picture not having the pirate around to text and laugh with.”

This news comes two weeks after the Bulldogs' upset win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the annual Egg Bowl, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is known to tweet support of Leach, often referring to him as "the Pirate."

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

The Grove Report sends its thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

The Grove Report

