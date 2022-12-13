Read full article on original website
Giraffe and zebra bones from Africa seized at U.S. airport
Authorities seized an unusual souvenir at a Virginia airport: giraffe and zebra bones, which a Virginia woman was bringing home from a trip to Africa, officials said. The woman told Customs and Border Protection agents at Washington Dulles International Airport last month she had a twig from an acacia tree — a highly recognizable thorny tree common on the African savannah. When officers sent her for additional screening, however, an X-ray of her bags turned up what CBP called "an anomaly," and she updated her customs declaration to include zebra and giraffe bones, according to a news release from the agency.
Biden urges veterans to apply for PACT Act's expanded health care benefits
At the Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, a somber President Biden on Friday urged veterans to take advantage of new health care opportunities under legislation he signed in August. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include...
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
NEXT Drive Alert: Fatal crash in Minneapolis as snow continues to coat roads
MINNEAPOLIS -- As a multi-day storm continues its onslaught in Minnesota, drivers heading to work should once again be prepared for a tricky commute. Minnesotans woke up to widespread snow Thursday, and it's expected to continue on-and-off throughout the next two days. In the Twin Cities, both the morning and evening commutes will be affected.
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter conspired to kill federal agents, court records show
Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation. Earlier this year, Edward Kelley, 33, was one of many rioters arrested on charges of illegally...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot "poster boy" Doug Jensen sentenced to 5 years in prison
An Iowa man prosecutors called the "poster boy of the Insurrection" has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Doug Jensen was seen on video confronting a Capitol Police officer and was convicted on five felony counts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller with the latest.
Ohio authorities solve "mystery of 31-year-old remains" found by hunters in 1991
More than three decades after hunters discovered a set of human skeletal remains near a farm in central Ohio, authorities have identified the bones, previously known as John Doe, as former Columbus resident Robert A. Mullins. The remains were originally found on Nov. 1, 1991, in a shallow grave dug...
Ben Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over his replacement
When Republican Jim Pillen becomes Nebraska's governor next month, one of his first acts will likely be to name his predecessor and biggest supporter to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of current Gov. Pete Ricketts ' backing, and now he...
A man wanted in a 1991 Massachusetts killing was found on a shrimp farm in Guatemala. He tried to flee by jumping into the water.
A man wanted in connection with a 1991 stabbing death during a fight in Massachusetts has been found working on a shrimp farm in Guatemala, state police said. Authorities said that the suspect tried to get away by jumping into the water but was captured. Mario Garcia was found living...
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
Two students killed, two wounded outside Juarez High School
The shooting happened just as school was getting in staggered dismissals Friday afternoon. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.
Miami man won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game
- A Miami man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Pierre Hanna, 41, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. . Thomas bought his winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie, located at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami. The...
