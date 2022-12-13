ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Giraffe and zebra bones from Africa seized at U.S. airport

Authorities seized an unusual souvenir at a Virginia airport: giraffe and zebra bones, which a Virginia woman was bringing home from a trip to Africa, officials said. The woman told Customs and Border Protection agents at Washington Dulles International Airport last month she had a twig from an acacia tree — a highly recognizable thorny tree common on the African savannah. When officers sent her for additional screening, however, an X-ray of her bags turned up what CBP called "an anomaly," and she updated her customs declaration to include zebra and giraffe bones, according to a news release from the agency.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips

The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Drive Alert: Fatal crash in Minneapolis as snow continues to coat roads

MINNEAPOLIS -- As a multi-day storm continues its onslaught in Minnesota, drivers heading to work should once again be prepared for a tricky commute. Minnesotans woke up to widespread snow Thursday, and it's expected to continue on-and-off throughout the next two days. In the Twin Cities, both the morning and evening commutes will be affected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Jan. 6 Capitol riot "poster boy" Doug Jensen sentenced to 5 years in prison

An Iowa man prosecutors called the "poster boy of the Insurrection" has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Doug Jensen was seen on video confronting a Capitol Police officer and was convicted on five felony counts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller with the latest.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Miami man won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

- A Miami man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Pierre Hanna, 41, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  . Thomas bought his winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie, located at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

CBS News

582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy